KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Jewelry store robbery reported at Kitchener mall

    Police respond to a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener on Oct. 31, 2023. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) Police respond to a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener on Oct. 31, 2023. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police are appealing for video and witnesses after a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.

    At 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, police tweeted that officers were responding to the incident.

    An hour later, they said no injuries had been reported and the investigation is ongoing.

    Police have not said if anyone has been arrested or if the suspect or suspects are still at large.

    More to come.

