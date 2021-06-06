KITCHENER -- A 50/50 draw from the Jays Care Foundation is raising money for athletes living with disabilities, including those in and around Waterloo Region.

The draw is a part of the Challenger Baseball Program, which helps adapt the game for kids with disabilities.

“We’ve got one in Cambridge called the Buddy League and one in Guelph,” said Robert Witchel, executive director of the foundation. “They’re all running these programs which give kids who don’t normally get the opportunity to play a team sport that opportunity and get all those life skills that are associated with playing in a team sport.”

The take-home prize is over $250,000 and the jackpot winner will be announced Sunday night.