Jamal Murray out of FIBA world cup exhibition games

Denver Nuggets player Jamal Murray helps secure another win over the Los Angeles Lakers. (Twitter/Denver Nuggets) Denver Nuggets player Jamal Murray helps secure another win over the Los Angeles Lakers. (Twitter/Denver Nuggets)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver