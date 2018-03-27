The “inmate’s code” in Canadian correctional facilities doesn’t trump the Criminal Code, Ontario’s top court has ruled in striking down the appeal of a man convicted over an in-custody attack.

The Ontario Court of Appeal says Justin Primmer was in the wrong when he landed dozens of punches to the head of a fellow inmate at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre in London.

Primmer has served sentences for several violent attacks. He was convicted of manslaughter in 2004 in connection with the death of Stratford resident Bill “Bonesy” Welch. More recently, he was convicted of assaulting Desiree Gallagher, a Brantford woman who suffered serious injuries from a balcony in London. While Primmer was found to have attacked Gallagher shortly before her fall, the cause of the fall has never been determined.

The attack which prompted the appeal occurred while he was awaiting trial for a separate assault.

According to court documents, Primmer was in a respected position in the jail, and was allowed “to serve food and to maintain order” in the facility. A “recognized troublemaker” challenged Primmer’s authority, and Primmer responded by punching the man more than 25 times.

At trial, Primmer argued that he had attacked the other inmate in self-defence. The judge disagreed, calling the other inmate’s threat “bravado”, saying Primmer attacked “out of anger and a desire to maintain his status” and convicting him of assault causing bodily harm.

Primmer appealed the conviction, arguing that the “inmate’s code” required him to respond to the challenge of his authority with force. In a decision released Tuesday, the Ontario Court of Appeal ruled that while the “inmate’s code” was worth considering, the attack still surpassed the legal definition of self-defence and met the legal definition of assault.

Primmer was designated a dangerous offender last year, meaning he will remain in prison indefinitely and only be released if correctional officials believe he no longer poses a risk to community safety.