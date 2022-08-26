Items taken from a Guelph residence including laptop and identity documents
Police say sometime between 9:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, a residence located near the intersection of Waterloo Avenue and Edinburgh Road South in Guelph was entered.
Numerous items were taken including:
- · Laptop
- · Identity documents
- · Fanny pack
- · Ray-Ban sunglasses with a gold frame and brown lenses valued at $120
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
