KITCHENER -- An online sale turned into a robbery in Cambridge on Saturday.

Waterloo regional police were called to Southwood Drive in Cambridge around 4 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

Police say the victim had arranged to meet a buyer for a product advertised online. While waiting in the parking lot, two men with weapons stole the product and fled the area.

The victim wasn't injured and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.