'It was very difficult to put out': Cattle killed in Perth County barn fire

A number of cattle died after a Perth County barn went up in flames on Wednesday.

The owner of the property, just south of Newton, told CTV News the barn had bull calves and hay being stored inside.

By the time she was alerted to the fire, she said she was unable to get all the animals out. She was unsure how many were inside at the time.

James Marshall, fire prevention officer with the Perth East & West Perth Fire Department, said crews were called to the fully engulfed structure fire on Perth Road 129 just before 2 p.m.

“We had a large bank barn with a lot of bails in it, and that was fully evolved and through the roof by the time fire arrived on scene,” said Marshall.

He confirmed several cattle were in the lower portion of the barn that were unable to make it out.

“Unfortunately, with all the dry materials in the bank barn, and the age of the bank barn itself, it as very difficult to put out. That coupled with the extremely warm temperatures today made it trying for our firefighters today,” Marshall said.

Over 25 firefighters attended to the fire and crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to any nearby buildings.

Marshall added the cause of the fire is currently unknown, and a value of the damage can not be assessed yet.