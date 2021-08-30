'It was surreal': Localized flooding after downpour in Kitchener-Waterloo
A storm brought strong winds, lightning and localized flooding to Kitchener-Waterloo on Sunday evening.
Heavy downpours began around 7 p.m.
Frank Seglenieks, the coordinator at the University of Waterloo Weather Station, said the area saw about 40 millimetres of rain.
"For the whole month of August we usually see a little over 80 millimetres of precipitation, so definitely over half of the months' precipitation happening in that one-hour period," he said.
Roads flooded in the area of Lodge Street and Weber Street North in Waterloo.
"It looked more like a river than anything," said Waterloo resident Curtis Horst.
At J&J Cards and Collectibles, the rain caused about four inches of flooding
"It was surreal, we felt like we could've almost swam through the store," said co-owner Jason Schill. "A lot of our products are paper-based so as soon as water hits it, they're in trouble."
He said some inventory, including cards, board games and collectibles on lower shelves, were unsalvageable.
The store was forced to close on Monday to sift through the damage.
Just down the street, Optical Illusions was also closed because of water damage.
"Clean up right now and trying to dry things out," said managing optician Doug Sulkowski. "Mould can grow very quickly so we need to get the moisture out or else it could become really serious."
The storm also ripped through many parts of southwestern Ontario.
In the town of Erin, the storm was deadly.
Ontario Provincial Police say 59-year-old William Elliot of Halton Hills died after he was injured at a golf course on Saturday night during the storm.
His death is under investigation.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Last U.S. troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war
The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America's longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.
Ukrainian troops complete daring rescue of Canada-bound Afghan translators: report
Ukrainian troops have completed a daring rescue of two Afghan translators and their families, one who worked for the Canadian military and the other for the Globe and Mail, airlifting them safely to Kyiv.
What happens to the Afghan children who arrive alone in Canada?
In the rare cases of children from other countries, such as Afghanistan, arriving in Canada without their parents, a group of government agencies will provide housing and an advocate to fight for them as their refugee status is determined.
How to watch the upcoming federal leaders' debates
Leaders of the five major federal parties are preparing to face off in two official debates next week ahead of the Sept. 20 election.
O'Toole says he's condemned racism in past, when asked why platform makes no mention of it
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole spent his 16th day on the election campaign talking about his plan to ban puppy mills and to crack down on unethical breeders , and defended the fact his party’s platform mentions neither racism nor systemic racism.
NEW | What's in an ad? Dissecting the parties' early campaign messaging
The three main parties are now into their third week of making pitches to the public, and have released a series of advertisements trying to get their messages across. CTVNews.ca picked three similar 30-second ads released by the Liberals, Conservatives and NDP, and spoke with marketing strategists and experienced political advertisers about what the ads signal about the intended messages and strategies of each campaign.
When to expect your voter information card
Elections Canada has begun mailing out voter information cards to registered voters for the upcoming federal election.
Conservative N.S. candidate steps down at request of party after 'serious allegation'
The Conservative Party's candidate for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour Troy Myers has agreed to withdraw his candidacy after the party learned of a 'serious allegation' against him.
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
Rescuers set out in hundreds of boats and helicopters to reach people trapped by floodwaters Monday, and utility repair crews rushed in, after a furious Hurricane Ida swamped the Louisiana coast and ravaged the electrical grid in the stifling, late-summer heat.
London
-
Teeple Terrace building collapse survivor meets firefighters who helped save his life
The last time Jacob Hurl came face to face with some of the firefighters he met Monday he was semi-conscious, and trapped under concrete and construction debris, and possibly moments from losing his life.
-
'Skydrive' model a success says airshow organizers
The 2021 Airshow London weekend wrapped up Sunday and organizers are touting the efficiency of the ‘Skydrive’ model.
-
OHL history is made as first female takes the ice in Sarnia, Ont.
Taya Currie made Ontario Hockey League (OHL) history Monday when she stepped on the ice in Sarnia, Ont.
Windsor
-
Windsor parents encouraged to use PUMA testing clinic for children with COVID-19 symptoms
Windsor Regional Hospital is getting ready to open a new paediatric clinic for urgent medical assessments of children 17 years of age and under at the site of its former Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre.
-
Petition calls for reinstatement of 24/7 animal care in Chatham-Kent
A petition calling on veterinarians in Chatham-Kent to reinstate emergency animal care to their clinics is circulating.
-
Belle River residents pay tribute to town's mascot
A beloved wild turkey known to keep traffic in line has been the talk of the town in Belle River.
Barrie
-
Help Wanted: Business owners grapple with staffing shortages
Businesses across central Ontario continue to grapple with staffing shortages as the pandemic rolls on.
-
Daley found guilty of second-degree murder in deaths of Barrie, Ont., father and son
A Barrie, Ont., man standing trial for the deaths of a father and son more than four years ago has been found guilty of second-degree murder.
-
Back to school: What Simcoe Muskoka parents, students need to know
For the first time in months, students across Simcoe Muskoka and Ontario will return to in-person learning on Sept. 7 despite the province entering deeper into the fourth wave of the pandemic.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins, Ont., prospectors rescue moose trapped in mud hole
A moose is on the loose again in Timmins, after the animal was rescued from a deep mud hole last week by two local prospectors.
-
Suspended driver from Toronto crashes into North Bay police cruiser before arrest
A 32-year-old suspect from Toronto is facing several charges following an incident Aug. 27 in Nipissing Township.
-
Firefighters work to save home in Sudbury's Valley area
Crews from the City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services were called to a house fire on Velma Street in the Val Therese area of the city Monday morning.
Ottawa
-
What do Ontario's new COVID-19 screening guidelines mean for Ottawa parents?
Ottawa Public Health is urging parents to keep their kids home if they have any symptoms of COVID-19.
-
Afghan refugees begin new lives in Ottawa
Forty-three Afghan refugees arrived in Ottawa this week. The Catholic Centre for Immigrants is making a plea for financial donations and housing to help them start their new lives in Canada.
-
COVID-19 related hospitalizations on the rise; Active cases back above 200
Ottawa Public Health says there are now 10 people in local hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.
Toronto
-
Some Ontario businesses believe vaccine passports will avoid them going bankrupt
The owner of a storied Toronto music venue says its revenues are a tenth of what they were before the pandemic — and a vaccine passport might be one way to stop live music venues from going bankrupt.
-
Police make second arrest after two women shot dead at Fort Erie birthday party
A second arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting of two young women at a birthday party in Fort Erie, Niagara Regional Police confirmed Monday.
-
Ontario modifies screening guidance for schools and childcare centres
The Ontario government has updated its screening guidance ahead of students returning to classrooms next week and will no longer include runny noses, sore throats and headaches among the list of symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Montreal
-
Quebec's vaccination passport now available on Google Play
Quebecers can now download their vaccine passport using the VaxiCode application on Google Play.
-
Quebec police chief announces retirement from force two years after suspension for alleged criminal behavior
Martin Prud’homme, head of Quebec’s provincial police, announced his retirement from the force on Aug. 30, two years after he was suspended from his duties.
-
Quebecers with compromised immune systems can now get a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
Quebecers with compromised immune systems can now get a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Atlantic
-
Conservative N.S. candidate steps down at request of party after 'serious allegation'
The Conservative Party's candidate for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour Troy Myers has agreed to withdraw his candidacy after the party learned of a 'serious allegation' against him.
-
-
N.S. reports 31 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, most related to travel
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Woman charged with impaired driving after travelling wrong way on Perimeter Highway
A woman has been charged with impaired driving after RCMP said she travelled the wrong way on the Perimeter Highway Sunday morning.
-
Winnipeg family denied hospital room visit due to unvaccinated patient sharing room
A Winnipeg family is speaking out after not being able to visit their loved one in hospital because they were transferred into a room with an unvaccinated patient.
-
Manitoba teen dies of injuries after falling from pick-up truck
A 16-year-old boy from the RM of Brokenhead is dead after he fell from the back of a pick-up truck in a parking lot in Beausejour.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 in Alberta: More than 400 in hospital for first time in months as province adds 3K weekend cases
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are now at their highest point since June 3.
-
Suspect in series of central Alberta armed robberies surrenders to RCMP
RCMP have arrested a man in connection to a series of armed robberies reported in central Alberta recent days.
-
Alberta to offer booster shots to seniors in care facilities, immunocompromised people
The province will also make Pfizer and Moderna doses available to travellers going somewhere that does not accept AstraZeneca or a mix as proof of full vaccination.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 in Alberta: More than 400 in hospital for first time in months as province adds 3K weekend cases
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are now at their highest point since June 3.
-
Edmonton makes masks mandatory indoors starting on Friday
Masks or face coverings will need to be worn in all public places starting on Sept. 3, including at restaurants, recreation centres, and while on public transit, ride shares, and taxis.
-
Alberta to offer booster shots to seniors in care facilities, immunocompromised people
The province will also make Pfizer and Moderna doses available to travellers going somewhere that does not accept AstraZeneca or a mix as proof of full vaccination.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 1,853 cases, 7 deaths over the weekend
There were 1,853 cases of COVID-19 and seven related deaths recorded in B.C. over the weekend, health officials announced Monday.
-
B.C. hiring back hospital cleaners, food services workers almost 2 decades after privatization push
Almost two decades after the B.C. government laid off thousands of hospital support workers, pushing them into lower-paid corporate contracts, the province is repatriating their positions.
-
Arson charges laid in connection to fire that destroyed Surrey, B.C., church
Arson charges have been laid in connection to a fire that destroyed a church in Surrey, B.C., last month.