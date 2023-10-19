Kitchener

    • 'It was scary': Students react after weapons incident at a Kitchener school

    Tense moments at Huron Heights Secondary School in Kitchener on Thursday, after police were called to a weapons incident at the school.

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said in a social media post just after 1 p.m., there would be an increased police presence in the area of Huron Road and Strasburg Road.

    A few minutes later, police posted an update and said that individuals had been taken into custody. It is unclear how many people were arrested.

    At around 1:30 p.m., several police cruisers could be seen at Huron Heights Secondary School.

    Police said there is no public safety concerns and the investigation is ongoing.

    STUDENTS REACT

    Students said it was a frightening afternoon. One student said they saw someone driving in the parking lot during the lunch hour waving what they said looked like a gun.

    “We were right here and we all ran away so I didn’t see much but all I saw was a guy whipping a gun out,” said a student who didn’t want to be named. “We were all scared and with gangs signs. It was really scary.”

    SCHOOL BOARD COMMENTS

    In an email to CTV News, the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) said:

    "Today, Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) were conducting an investigation in the parking lot near Huron Heights Secondary School. We want to thank our partners at WRPS for helping to keep our schools safe places to learn. We will always take whatever precaution is necessary to ensure the safety of our students and staff."

    The school board said police did not direct them to do a hold and secure but officials with the board thank police for helping to keep schools safe.

