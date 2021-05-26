KITCHENER -- A local dog owner is warning others after a walk at a Kitchener park left her pup unconscious for hours with a number of other scary symptoms.

At six-and-a-half months old, Cosmo, a Lab and Jack Russell mix, lacks a discerning palate and will hoover up just about anything, despite his mom’s best efforts.

“He picks up as much as he can, goose poop, anything! I'm constantly having to pull his head up and keep going and keep him distracted,” explains Cosmo’s owner, Michelle Graham.

Graham keeps a close eye on him, but even under her watchful gaze, she believes Cosmo ate something that made him sick after a walk at Lakeside Park in Kitchener on Friday.

It was shortly after that walk that Cosmo began developing some frightening symptoms. He became unconscious and was rushed to the vet, where he lost control of his bladder and vomited.

“When he was completely non-responsive it was quite scary because his breathing was quite shallow. We had to put our heads and feel him to make sure he was breathing,” said Graham.

The veterinarian suspects Cosmo ate marijuana he found on the ground. It’s something that can cause dogs to experience symptoms such as disorientation, vomiting, incontinence, irregular heart rates and seizures.

“What we want to promote is awareness of this issue because a lot of people don't know that cannabis poisoning is occurring and can cause pretty severe clinical signs in dogs,” said Mohammad Howard-Azzeh, a PhD candidate at the University of Guelph.

Howard-Azzeh and Dr. David Pearl are behind a new study out of the University of Guelph. They examined the effects of state-level cannabis legislation, county-level socioeconomic factors and individual characteristics in reports on dog poisoning.

According to the study, there was a significant increase in reports of dogs suffering from cannabis poisoning in areas with legalized cannabis.

The rise is attributed to two factors: more people reporting in legal areas and easier access to cannabis products.

“Where it's legal there's an increase in use, and an increase in edibles which would attract a dog, say a brownie or gummies,” he said.

Howard-Azzeh hopes the study will serve as a caution to marijuana users to be mindful when handling products inside or outside the house.

“If this helps even one person like myself who had no thoughts of even having to watch for this,” said Graham.

A $400 vet bill later, Graham says she is just happy that Cosmo is back to his usual rambunctious self.