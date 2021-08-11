STRATFORD -- A Stratford man paddle boarded across Lake Huron to raise awareness and funds for a local community group that supports adults with developmental disabilities.

Matt Brickman covered 260 kilometres in just 11 days, paddling from Grand Bend to Tobermory.

"I just wanted to push myself, I like to push myself and push myself out of my comfort zone," the avid paddle boarded said.

Brickman planned the trip about a year ago, and on July 19, 2021, he packed a bag of food, his gear and hit the water.

"It was pretty surreal," he said.

Brickman paddled about 30 kilometres every day, with some challenges along the route, particularly on the first leg of the trip.

"There was a northwest wind so … the waves were against me," he said. "It took me nine hours to do that 30 kilometres. Everything was sore, my shoulders, my elbows, my knees, my feet, my hips. Everything."

Brickman also used his journey to fundraise and bring awareness to Community Living Stratford, an organization that supports adults with developmental disabilities.

"Part of my motivation was to give the opportunity to other people who don't necessarily have those means," he said.

Money raised in an online fundraiser will go toward purchasing paddle boards for the organization.

"Watersports is probably one of those areas where people with developmental disabilities aren't included often, so we said well if you raise some money, let's try paddle boarding," Brickman said.

He said he's grateful to the community for stepping up and helping him along his journey.