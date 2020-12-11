KITCHENER -- A community group in Waterloo Region is helping those less fortunate this holiday season by arranging sponsors for people in need.

More than 70 people have already received Christmas hampers thanks to the efforts of 519 Community Collective, but group organizers are still looking for a few more donors.

“We can’t help everybody, but we’re trying to help as many people as we can to still have a little bit of a magical Christmas,” said Julie Sawatzky, organizer of 519 Community Collective.

Recipient Suzi Gursoy says it’s going to be a Christmas like no other, thanks to her new hamper full of gifts, like toiletries and toys.

“It was like somebody cared how I’m going to feel this Christmas,” she said.

Gursoy was homeless two years ago and is thankful to be one of the recipients of the group’s first Christmas sponsor initiative.

“Everyone that has asked so far is absolutely deserving,” said Sawatzky

The group, which started on social media as a way to spread positivity in the community, is calling on donors to help check off wish lists and put presents underneath the trees of those less fortunate.

“We try to match them up with a great family that can in turn go out to do the shopping and the wrapping and all of that,” said Sawatzky.

Sawatsky has been busy organizing the logistics of the hampers with the assistance of her kids Olivia, Isaiah, and Aleena.

“Very good that we help the families in need,” said Sawatsky’s son Isaiah.

So far, the group has helped over 70 people, many currently in transitional living.

More than 20 sponsors are still needed before Christmas and donor Amy Ballanytyne is urging others who can to participate.

“It’s teaching our kids to do even a little bit, right? To help someone else, it goes a really long way,” said Ballanytyne.

Those wanting to help can reach out to the 519 Community Collective group on Facebook.