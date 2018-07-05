

CTV Kitchener





Tiffany Klassen has been a crossing guard in Kitchener for long enough that she knows kids’ routines.

That’s how she knew she was almost done for the day on June 21 at her post on Greenbrook Drive and Westmount Road.

“It was just a normal day,” she said. “Those two children that were on the road were my last two of the morning.”

As she was helping the kids cross the road, she remembers seeing a red car enter her vision.

Klassen said she put her hand and sign up further to let the driver know, but to no avail.

She hit the hood of the car and tumbled. The next thing she remembers is someone telling her not to move as they waited for emergency medical services.

Klassen describes seeing a lot of blood, and worrying that the children had been hit.

She suffered a broken leg, nose and vertebrae in her neck.

The driver of the car, an 80-year-old woman, was charged with failure to stop at a red light.

Months of rehab may lie ahead, but Klassen feels lucky to be alive.