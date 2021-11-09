'It was an honour': Six Nations veteran recognized by Toronto Maple Leafs

KITCHENER -

It will be a day that will live long in the memory of Welby ‘Ike’ Isaacs.

On Monday night, the 82-year-old veteran from Six Nations of the Grand River was recognized as part of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Remembrance Day and Indigenous Veteran’s Day ceremonies.

“It was great,” said Ike. “I really enjoyed it.”

Ike says he, along with veterans John Cunningham and Peter O’Reilly, were given a first-class treatment with an escorted entry, dinner and red carpet on the ice for pre-game ceremonies.

Ike was recognized for his service, including two years in Germany during the Cold War, a year on a peacekeeping missing with the United Nations in Egypt and his time with the Royal Canadian Dragoons Armoured Corps.

“This goes back to when I was 17 when I joined,” said Ike. “I avoided the residential school because I was 14 when my grandmother raised me and she passed away and I was taken in by the neighbours which was good for me.”

A Kitchener-based Indigenous artist’s work was also featured as part of the ceremonies. On Twitter, Luke Swinson tweeted it was a "dream come true to make art for the Maple Leafs."

Dream come true to make art for the @MapleLeafs https://t.co/QRf9c0fXXx — Luke Swinson (@LukeSwinsonArt) November 9, 2021

Ike was able to meet with former player and current Maple Leafs president, Brendan Shanahan, as well as Leafs legend Darryl Sittler.

“As a matter of fact, I told Darryl I worked with his father years ago,” said Ike. “His father was a crane operator for a company in Kitchener.”

For a Leafs fan like Ike, the experience still had him smiling the next day.

“It was an honour,” said Ike. “To be recognized when you’re out somewhere even locally, especially this time of year – someone will say, ‘Well, your dinner is paid for,’ or, ‘Your breakfast is paid for.’ That makes you feel really good.”

According to a release from the Maple Leafs, there are 2,700 Indigenous people serving in the Canadian military.