ELORA -- A boy from Elora was able to gift a scooter to a local woman, after creating a pop tab fundraiser.

Six-year-old Jacob Dippel donated the wheelchair to Debbi-Lori Power.

"It's gong to be a huge difference in my life," she said.

Power received the scooter two weeks ago thanks to Jacob who collected thousands of tabs.

"(I was) extremely surprised," Jacob said.

He started collecting the tabs a few weeks ago after learning about the Pop Tabs for Wheelchairs program hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion in Elora. The legion gathers and sorts aluminum tabs, which are then converted into cash at the metal recycler. The cash is used to buy wheelchairs for people in need.

"It doesn't seem like much when you drop a tab in a jar, but when you get everybody dropping them in, it sure adds up," said Harvey Miller with the legion.

"The tabs started coming in and coming in, and we got more and more and more and we ended up with a super amount," Jacob's father, Dylan, said.

The community rallied behind Jacob's efforts to help him collect the tabs.

"With the spirit of a little boy in there, I guess the community came together, ours and local communities around us and stuff, even as far as B.C.," Dylan said.

Jacob reached his goal in about three weeks.

Power said she's grateful for Jacob's fundraiser and the support from the community.

"I can't believe how fast the community got together to make this happen," she said. "I don't think I've seen anything happen this fast."

Power added the scooter will give her more independence in the future.