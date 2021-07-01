KITCHENER -- As Canada’s colonialist past comes under increased scrutiny this Canada Day, a symbol of that era has been defaced in Kitchener.

A statue of Queen Victoria in Victoria Park was discovered to be doused with red paint on Thursday.

“As soon as I saw it, it stopped me in my tracks,” said Julia Maier, who was driving through the park when she spotted the statue.

Many others stopped to take in the striking visual of Queen Victoria covered in red paint, with some saying it sends a strong message as the nation marks Canada Day.

“At first a bit shocked, but then I’m not shocked, considering the amount of unmarked graves we’re now discovering. A lot of people are very upset,” said Ian Graham.

The sight also brought up emotions for some, as the dark history of the country’s colonial past is brought to light.

“It creates an awareness. It’s shocking and it just makes you stop and really think,” said Maier.

The incident takes place as a growing number of unmarked graves sites are discovered near residential schools across the county.

“The City is aware of the paint on the Queen Victoria statue. Unfortunately, acts of vandalism in Kitchener, including Victoria Park, are not new. The City of Kitchener takes vandalism seriously and staff will be responding to repair the damage per our normal practice,” said a spokesperson for the City of Kitchener in a statement to CTV News.

That sentiment is shared by others in Victoria Park who say that defacing figures from our past won’t change our present.

“I’m not sure what this really accomplishes, other than people venting their frustrations,” said John Warkentin.

"I think now that we’ve brought out all of our truths, it’s time for reconciliation. this is not reconciliation, this is revenge. This is nasty,” commented Mel Taylor.

Just over a year ago, a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in Wilmot Township was covered in red paint, it was cleaned up but then doused again.

The statue was eventually put into storage after demonstrations calling for its removal, due to Macdonald's role in establishing the residential school system.

Now, the First Peoples Group tasked with determining its future is recommending an end to the plan to put up statues of all of Canada's Prime Ministers, a recommendation that Wilmot Township council will review next week.

As for the Queen Victoria statue, Waterloo regional police say they are aware of the incident and are investigating.

The City of Kitchener says, because it's a holiday, it could take a day or two before the paint is removed.