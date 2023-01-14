‘It’s wonderful to see the community come together’: Hillside Residence opens doors to Ukrainian families fleeing war

The effort to help Ukrainian refugees re-settle in Waterloo region took another step forward as the new Hillside Residence welcomes families escaping the conflict in their home country.

Not even a month ago, Ðarya Kokun fled the war in Ukraine and came to Waterloo region,where she has been living with a host family while looking for work.

“We suffered a lot from the war and events there,” she said.

Kokun and her mother took a look at the new Hillside Residence during its first open house. It is a location with 22 beds offered by a local property owner and a Ukrainian crisis group.

“My new place of staying…it’s just something new to explore,” said Kokun. “It’s a great possibility to develop.”

Karen Martin, the owner of the residence, is elated that the day has finally come when families can begin moving in.

“I’m kind of excited about today,” she said. “It feels like the kickoff, the beginning and hopefully we’ll get more and more support for the people when they come.”

The first family is expected to arrive on Jan. 23, a date that Waterloo Region Grassroots Response organizer Stephanie Goertz says is coming up fast.

“We are looking for donations,” she said. “We desperately do need support financially. There are some families that will be coming and living in this house that don’t have the financial resources to be in this space.”

Victor Griceo has played host to a family of three from Ukraine since the summer and is looking forward to see how new families will benefit from the facility.

“It’s wonderful to see the community come together and provide more places for people that need a spot to get established while their country is at war,” said Griceo.

As the doors were opened to the new residence, emotions ran high as people shared their personal stories of coming to Canada.

“My family [and] my grandparents are there but we do our best in order to help them…to help our family and our country,” explained Kokun.

In addition to the new residence, Waterloo Region Grassroots Response has also seen 25 new families offer to host Ukrainian refugees entering Waterloo region.