'It's unfathomable': Jaqueline McDermott's mother says daughter died by suicide
Warning: This story includes discussion of suicide
It’s been more than a week since Jaqueline McDermott’s body was found, but her mother Nathalie St-Maurice said it never really “settles in.”
The 22-year-old had been the subject of an extensive search after being reported missing near Merritt B.C. on Oct. 1.
“We’ll never know. That’s the hardest part,” St-Maurice told CTV News at a memorial for her late daughter at a Vancouver skate park. “Yes, we found her body. Yes, we have closure because she’s not out there still lost and trying to be found, but we’ll never be able to answer the questions of exactly why or what was going through her head.”
MISSING THEN FOUND
The 22-year-old from Kitchener was reported missing in B.C. on Oct. 1. She was last seen in the community of Merritt.
RCMP said her vehicle was found broken down but she was not in it or near it. Her family said she left her hometown with the dream to travel Canada in her van earlier this year.
The search was extensive. It was not just RCMP and search and rescue teams involved, but also her parents and volunteers who did not know McDermott.
On Oct. 9, her body was found. RCMP said criminal activity was not involved in her death.
MOTHER SPEAKS OUT
St-Maurice said following McDermott’s death, there was a lot of speculation about how it happened. St-Maurice said she wanted to tell the public, not only to end speculation, but in the hopes that it could spark an important conversation about mental health.
“She died by suicide,” St-Maurice said. “And when you found out that she chose to do this herself – it’s unfathomable. Nobody knew. None of her friends.”
It wasn’t until after her death, when they went through McDermott’s journal, that they found her deep and darkest thoughts. Her mother said it painted a picture of a person they barely recognized.
“She was great at giving out the kindness, but for some reason she couldn’t accept that kindness back. It’s hard to do that actually, if you’re hurting, if you’re struggling,” St-Maurice said.
Her goal is to help other families and individuals who may be going through similar tough times.
“If you need someone to talk to you, talk to someone. Anyone. You have people in your life who care and who will move mountains to help you. Just ask. Let people surprise you by how much they love you and let them come and help you and just accept that love,” she said.
Memorial at Vancouver skate park for Jaqueline McDermott on Oct. 17, (CTV News/Shelley Moore)
REMEMBERING JAQUI MCDERMOTT
On Monday, more than a dozen people, including McDermott’s family, gathered at the skate park behind the Britannia Community Centre in Vancouver to remember her. Her name is spray painted in large letters in the park. Her mother said McDermott loved to skate there.
“She loved skateboarding and dedicated an unbelievable amount of hours to skateboarding,” St-Maurice said.
Graffiti for Jaqueline McDermott seen in Vancouver skate park on Oct. 17. (CTV News/Shelley Moore)
A similar memorial took place over the weekend at Waterloo Park’s skate park.
"She really liked meditation and trying to be zen and really was just a very spiritual person, and that's how I'm going to remember her," her uncle, Justin St-Maurice, said at the Waterloo memorial.
McDermott’s mother was in tears reflecting on some of her favourite moments with her daughter.
“She’s my firstborn child,” St- Maurice said. “There’s so many memories from when she was little. It’s hard to believe that there will be no new memories. No new photos.”
THE IMPACT MCDERMOTT LEAVES BEHIND
When the parents flew to Merritt, B.C. to help with the search, St-Maurice said there were strangers offering free accommodation and food.
St-Maurice said she’s still shocked by all the support. She said it warms her heart to see how her daughter touched the lives of so many.
“I think she wrote ‘I want to have an impact on one million people, spreading love and joy and peace,’” St-Maurice said. “And so for me, maybe this is what this is. Maybe just spreading her message and being like – look for the things that are beautiful and spread the joy and spread the peace. Let’s stop looking for the ugliness in this world and like Jaqui says – ‘look up.’”
LEGACY LIVES ON
The family is establishing two memorial bursaries in McDermott’s honour. One bursary will be for a graduate of Waterloo Region District School Board, where she went high school. Another will be for a graduate of the francophone board, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde, where she attended elementary school.
The family said there will not be a funeral, but there will be another memorial in Waterloo region in November.
St-Maurice said she was inspired by her daughter. She and her husband plan to take some time off work and travel across the country like McDermott did.
“My husband and I will scatter her ashes in some of the places that she loved,” St-Maurice said. “We plan to travel for a while and we’re just going to scatter her everywhere that we see that she would’ve loved.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call Canada's Talk Suicide 1-833-456-4566. The following resources are also available to support people in crisis:
Hope for Wellness Helpline (English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut): 1-855-242-3310
Embrace Life Council hotline: 1-800-265-3333
Trans Lifeline: 1-877-330-6366
Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., sources say
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday morning, sources tell CTV News Vancouver. Those sources say a suspect was also shot at the scene. Their condition is not known.
'Many failure points': Ottawa mayor tells Emergencies Act inquiry of city's struggles, frustration with Ford
Outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 18, as public hearings continued into the invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here are some highlights from his testimony and the documents referenced during his appearance before the commission.
Critics call Loblaw price freeze a PR move as grocers face accusations of profiteering
Loblaw's announcement of a price freeze on No Name products is largely a PR tactic, critics say, as Canadians and politicians accuse grocery giants of profiteering.
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 Laval, Que. children
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his son and daughter was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police described as case of deadly domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
Centi-millionaires: How Canada's ultra-rich rank worldwide
Canada is home to more than 500 people that fit in a category of wealthy individuals dubbed the ‘centi-millionaires,’ says a report by Henley & Partners.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre willing to scrap environmental assessment to please Legault
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's promise to scrap environmental assessments in Quebec is his latest move from a playbook without principle, and one that panders to Premier Francois Legault, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
This winter will be 'the worst yet' for Ontario's overburdened health-care system: expert
A medical advocate for the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians is warning the combination of COVID-19 and influenza, paired with crowded hospitals and staff shortages, means this may be the worst winter yet for Ontario's overburdened health-care system.
BREAKING | Police ID man gunned down at Vancouver golf course
Homicide investigators have identified the man gunned down at a Vancouver golf course Monday – a killing authorities believe was linked to the Lower Mainland's bloody gang conflict.
London
-
Public meeting tonight on Chesley emergency department closure
It’s expected to be standing room only Tuesday night, as Chesley residents get to voice their concerns about the closure of their town’s emergency department.
-
Extended mask mandate: Western University students weigh in
It was a decision that prompted swift backlash from many in the Western University student community. Now, with the school extending its mask mandate, some students are expressing support.
-
Middlesex County OPP launch sudden death investigation at Weldon Park
Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a sudden death at Weldon Park.
Windsor
-
-
‘I’m mad as hell’: Administrative exits highlight of Amherstburg election event
The four candidates running to be mayor participated in a “meet the candidates” event last Wednesday.
-
Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market celebrates seventh season success
While farmers’ markets are typically considered sunny, summer events, the Downtown Windsor Farmers Market (DWFM) is extending its season to the end of the year.
Barrie
-
Several Barrie roads to be closed for officers' funerals
Barrie Police Service will need to close several roads on Thursday, Oct. 20 for South Simcoe Service police officers' funerals.
-
Suspects arrested in high-risk takedown in Barrie
Two men are in custody following a high-risk takedown by tactical officers and the K9 unit at the intersection of Essa and Ardagh roads in Barrie.
-
Serious crash on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township sends one person to hospital
Provincial police are investigating a serious single-vehicle crash in Muskoka along Highway 400 that injured one person.
Northern Ontario
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Nipissing police say victim was hit by a car, then beaten by occupants
Ontario Provincial Police in West Nipissing are investigating a violent assault that began Oct. 16 when the victim was struck by a vehicle.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., sources say
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday morning, sources tell CTV News Vancouver. Those sources say a suspect was also shot at the scene. Their condition is not known.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Sandy Hill
A Mazda 3 struck two pedestrians just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at King Edward Avenue and Somerset Street East, according to police.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa mayor, PM accused Ford of shirking responsibility on 'Freedom Convoy' response
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson both accused Ontario Premier Doug Ford of shirking his duty to help disperse the 'Freedom Convoy' that paralyzed the national capital's downtown core, a public inquiry heard Tuesday.
-
Ottawa man charged with sexually assaulting woman near uOttawa campus
Ottawa police have charged a 24-year-old man with sexually assaulting a woman near the uOttawa campus last week.
Toronto
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Convicted murderer who escaped jail now Canada's most wanted fugitive
A man found guilty of orchestrating the fatal shooting of a Toronto man outside a Little Italy cafe in 2012 is currently the most wanted fugitive in Canada, and there’s a significant award for his arrest.
-
A new 'world-class' university is set to open in Ontario in the next two years
A brand new university is set to open its doors to post-secondary students in southern Ontario in 2024.
Montreal
-
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 Laval, Que. children
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his son and daughter was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police described as case of deadly domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
-
'Total despair' over killing of two children in Laval, need to spot red flags: experts
Domestic violence support groups are in anguish after learning that two children were killed in an apparent case of family violence in Laval on Monday night.
-
'Embarrassing and humiliating': PQ leader seeks support against swearing oath to King
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he believes he can sit in the legislature without swearing an oath to the King, even if the secretary general of the legislature says otherwise.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. electrical utility wants to make power grid more resilient post-Fiona
The CEO of Maritime Electric says budgets for Prince Edward Island's power grid should be increased to help the province better withstand the next major storm, after what critics are calling a "lost decade" of inaction.
-
N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths, increase in hospitalizations
New Brunswick is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday and an increase in hospitalizations.
-
P.E.I. reports one new COVID-19 death, significant increase in hospitalizations
Health officials on Prince Edward Island reported one new death in the province's weekly update Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Polar bear roaming Manitoba First Nation for days captured
A polar bear roaming a remote Manitoba community has been captured after spending several days in the area.
-
Man charged after teenager sexually assaulted: police
A 56-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl this summer.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., sources say
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday morning, sources tell CTV News Vancouver. Those sources say a suspect was also shot at the scene. Their condition is not known.
Calgary
-
Calgary men among Canada's top 25 most wanted
Two of Canada's 25 most wanted are connected to crimes in Calgary: Kier Bryan Granado and Talal Amer.
-
Rare 1st edition Anne of Green Gables novel found in Alberta museum
A rare printing of a classic Canadian novel related to the Anne of Green Gables series has been located on the shelves of an Alberta heritage museum.
-
'I don't select the leader': Nixon says he'll work with Smith to keep UCP together, defeat NDP
Alberta's finance minister didn't exactly offer a glowing review of new premier Danielle Smith Tuesday, but he said he respects the process that saw her elected.
Edmonton
-
83-year-old pilot survives plane crash in northern Alberta
Police say the skill of an 83-year-old pilot saved his life in a plane crash. The pilot suffered minor physical injuries, but police say his skill in landing the plane during the incident saved his life.
-
'I don't select the leader': Nixon says he'll work with Smith to keep UCP together, defeat NDP
Alberta's finance minister didn't exactly offer a glowing review of new premier Danielle Smith Tuesday, but he said he respects the process that saw her elected.
-
Woodcroft fine with 'healthy' goalie competition as Skinner starts against Sabres
It's still very early in the Oilers season, but after two games the Edmonton goaltender with the best stats has not been the $25 million free agent.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., sources say
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday morning, sources tell CTV News Vancouver. Those sources say a suspect was also shot at the scene. Their condition is not known.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police ID man gunned down at Vancouver golf course
Homicide investigators have identified the man gunned down at a Vancouver golf course Monday – a killing authorities believe was linked to the Lower Mainland's bloody gang conflict.
-
B.C. fugitive tops Canada's list of most-wanted, reward of up to $250K offered
A man who escaped a B.C. prison this summer has topped a list of Canada's most-wanted fugitives, with a reward of up to $250,000 being offered for information leading to his arrest.