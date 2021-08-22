It's time that they get their liberties back:’ Cambridge Chamber CEO believes proof of vaccination is needed

CAMBRIDGE -

The business community in the area would like to see something similar to the vaccine passport being implemented in Quebec on Sept 1, according to Cambridge Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Greg Durocher.

The passport will show proof of vaccination in places that have lots of people in a confined space, like bars, concerts, and festivals.

Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies surveyed 1,515 Canadian adults between Aug. 13-15 and found 76 per cent would support a vaccine passport like the one Quebec is implementing.

“Something like that has been adopted in Quebec is something that needs to be done right across the country,” said Durocher. “The vast majority have gone out and done what they should do roll up their sleeves and get the vaccination, and I think they did that so that they could have their liberties back, and it's time that they get their liberties back.”

He adds that the government should either institute legislation making proof of vaccination mandatory across Canada, or give businesses the ability to decide on their own whether vaccination passports are needed.

At the end of June, the same Leger survey found 70 per cent of respondents felt the worst of the pandemic was over, but now only 44 per cent of respondents feel the same way.

Durocher said with the election going on, businesses are uncertain of the future, and with a fourth wave of COVID-19 underway, he feels it’s causing local workers to worry about what restrictions could be introduced.

“I think the unfortunate part about it is, it's largely contained to the unvaccinated, and that's really the concern that I think everybody has,” Durocher said.

On Sunday, Ontario reported another surge in COVID-19 cases, which Durocher said signals a need for mandatory protection.​