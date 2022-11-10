'It’s the best thing ever': Golf courses stay open thanks to warmer weather

Local golf courses are still open to the public as temperatures remain more than double their seasonal averages for mid-November.

Most courses owned by GolfNorth, including the Grey Silo Golf Course in Waterloo, will continue to take tee times through Nov. 13.

“It’s the best thing ever that we can still go golfing in the middle of November,” Alexandra Young told CTV News ahead of her tee time.

According to Environment Canada, Thursday’s high reached 19 degrees in Kitchener-Waterloo.

Pro-shop staff said tee times were completely booked through Thursday morning, with no spots available until mid-afternoon.

“This obviously has gotten people to come out for one last round that were maybe thinking otherwise,” said Chris Moreby, the general manage at Grey Silo.

He added that the warm and dry conditions have played a factor all season. Moreby said Grey Silo faced one of its worst droughts this year, due to the high temperatures and lack of rain.

“I can probably count on one hand how many rain days we had between mid-May to September. [It’s] probably one of the most significant droughts we’ve experienced in probably 20 years,” Moreby explained.

The dry course conditions are expected to end this weekend, with temperatures set to dip into the low single-digits along with a risk of flurries.

Young said she’s willing to battle the elements in order to get back out on the course.

“I will play in anything. I’ll even play in a little bit of snow,” she said.

Others tell CTV News that Thursday marked their final round of the year.

Moreby said GolfNorth has plans to open two indoor golf simulators by early December. One will operate out of Dundee Golf Club in New Dundee, the other will be at Beaverdale Golf Club in Cambridge.

Any information on last-minute tee times can be found on the GolfNorth website.