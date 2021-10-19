'It's saving my life': Liver Health Clinic opens at Cambridge Memorial Hospital

Cambridge Memorial Hospital seen on April 1, 2020. (Zayn Jinah / CTV Kitchener) Cambridge Memorial Hospital seen on April 1, 2020. (Zayn Jinah / CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver