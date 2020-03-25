KITCHENER -- More big changes have been recommended for the real estate industry.

While considered essential and allowed to continue operating, the Ontario Real Estate Association sent out a letter on Tuesday night urging real estate agents to stop all face-to-face business.

The letter, addressed from OREA President Sean Morrison, asked for realtors to stop open houses and cancel showings of tenant-occupied homes during the province's state of emergency.

"As Realtors and community leaders, we must do our part to help limit the spread of COVID-19," Morrison is quoted in the letter.

"Why put your health on the line – or the health of your client or community – for showings that can simply be postponed for a few weeks? It’s not worth the risk."

Morrison also suggested that realty offices close to the public.

He says that, although real estate was declared an essential service by the province in order to allow transactions to close, that does not mean it's business as usual.

OREA suggests that realtors use modern tools like virtual showings while the pandemic is going on if their client has an urgent need to buy or sell.