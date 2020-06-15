KITCHENER -- A Brantford, Ont.-raised preacher is helping turn hatred into hope by spreading messages of love and healing at the site of a death that sparked international protests.

Christophe Ulysse, a co-leader at Messenger Ministries in Hawaii, was holding rallies of hope in Minneapolis, Minn., where George Floyd, a Black man, was killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes late last month.

Ulysse says seeing the mounting violence and anger is heartbreaking.

"It's like a knife in my heart and it gets turned a little bit deeper every time," he told CTV News.

On June 5, Ulysse was invited to Minneapolis to host rallies of hope.

He set up a makeshift stage across from the street from a giant mural of Floyd.

Then Ulysse and his team preached to crowds of people over three days, encouraging people to find healing and forgiveness, and setting up a portable baptistery.

He says that, during his time there, he saw real change.

"We're seeing what was the epicentre of pain switching into a place of healing and hope," he says.

Ulysse calls racism "evil," and believes the way to combat it is through faith.

"We're looking at the politics issue, we're looking at, maybe it's an economic issue, maybe it's a social issue. We've tried these things before and nothing is working," he says.

He is using civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and William Wilberforce, a British politician who abolished the slave trade, as historic examples of change.

"We have to go back to what actually worked, what can actually bring real change. That's men like Martin Luther King Jr., who was a man of God, who understood that there is power in love of God," he says.

Ulysse says he feels like it's his duty to bring hope and healing to a place that has been stricken with anger and fear.

"I knew this message of hope had to come forth."