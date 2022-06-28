'It’s just that boost': Cambridge woman is finalist in worldwide writing competition

'It’s just that boost': Cambridge woman is finalist in worldwide writing competition

Cheryl Martin from Cambridge is one of three finalists in an international writing competition. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener) Cheryl Martin from Cambridge is one of three finalists in an international writing competition. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite who once consorted with royals, presidents and billionaires, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver