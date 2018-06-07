

CTV Kitchener





As the temperatures rise in the coming weeks of summer many will be looking for ways to cool down, especially in swimming pools.

The Canadian Red Cross says hundreds of people die each year from drowning in lakes, ponds or pools and they say many of these deaths are preventable.

One parent says a common misconception is that someone who is drowning or struggling to swim will be obvious to any onlooker.

“You think you’re going hear them scream but it’s just quiet, and it can be a disaster,” says Nathan Vanmackelberg.

He says that’s why he’s investing in swimming lessons for his children.

Dave Millar, the city of Kitchener’s supervisor of aquatics, says teaching your kids to swim is important and so is keeping a close watch on them when they’re in the water.

“If you’re up on the deck having a drink with your guest you’re not within arm’s reach,” says Millar. “It can happen so fast, it’s something you can’t take back.”

He says drowning can happen in shallow water as well so it's important to stay close at hand even if you believe your child is a strong swimming.

Safety experts warn there’s never a bad time to prepare and you’re never too old to learn how to swim.