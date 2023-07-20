'It's just heartbreaking': Cambridge families devastated by memorial bench vandalism
Years after the deaths of their loved ones, two Cambridge families are dealing with new grief after plaques from memorial benches they installed in Riverside Park were stolen.
The Clemmens family learned the plaque for their husband and father, Ivan, was missing from his memorial bench near the water in the park earlier this week.
“On Monday around 4:00 p.m., my grandson messaged me and said, ‘Grandma, I hate to tell you this, but the plaque is missing,’” Joyce Clemmens, Ivan’s wife, explained.
“I was just about to go for [Ivan’s] birthday. My son was coming to pick me up, so I knew it was missing before I came. It was devastating.”
Sue Clemmens, left, and her mom Joyce Clemmens stand near the bench where Ivan Clemmens’ memorial plaque was stolen in Riverside Park. Ivan is pictured on the bench. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)
Ivan Clemmens died in 2018. Joyce said whenever they were out together, he’d always be looking for a place to sit, which is why the family felt a memorial bench was fitting.
She explained the spot in the park was special to him because he’d bring his children, and eventually grand children, to fish.
“I thought this would be a nice thing because everybody could come and sit and use it,” Joyce said.
“We’d been coming here for years. Picnics, fishing, we just love this park.”
After learning the plaque had been taken, Joyce brought a marker to the park to write the original message directly onto the bench, so Ivan’s name and memory are still present pending the replacement.
Sue Clemmens, Ivan and Joyce’s daughter, said she isn’t sure why the plaque was taken, but assumes it was for money for the brass it was made of.
“At the beginning, it was a lot of ‘why?’ Why would people do this when they have no idea what [the plaque] is for? I’m just very disappointed in the people,” Sue said.
The plaques were bolted on, so the Clemmens’ said the people responsible came to the park with the tools and a plan to take them.
A few hundred feet away, Monika Jacques is going through the same thing with her dad, Karl’s, memorial bench.
She spent part of Thursday afternoon measuring the plaque shell so a replacement could be made.
Monika Jacques sits on her dad's memorial bench which has been vandalized and had the plaque stolen. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)
Jacques learned about the missing metal from her aunt, who frequently visits the bench and nearby tree planted in Karl’s memory.
“It’s just sad that somebody would do that. You come here for a moment of peace, and you want people to know who my dad was,” Jacques explained.
“He was a carpenter for the city. The best thing he ever built, we said on the plaque, was his family and his four girls. It’s just heartbreaking.”
She’s planning on replacing the plaque with a plastic model that looks like brass, in hopes of deterring thieves from taking it again.
Jacques said she’s hoping to get that replacement installed before her mom sees it was ever missing.
“I can’t do it. It’ll break her heart, and she’ll be devastated like the rest of us,” she said.
“It’s been six years, and all of a sudden now it’s gone. It’s sad.”
Like the Clemmens family, Jacques is also wondering what the motive was.
“They can’t melt down the brass because [what company] would do that with somebody’s memorial on it?” she said.
“It’s just wrong.”
In an emailed statement, Michael Hausser, the director of operation with the City of Cambridge, said memorial benches and their plaques have a 10-year term that works essentially as a warranty.
“The City will replace damaged/stolen plaques within that term and will cover the cost,” Hausser said.
“The plaque itself costs approximately $300.”
The Clemmens family said they received word on Thursday afternoon that the city would cover the cost for the plaque replacement, and the standard order time for a plaque is six weeks.
