

Jennifer K. Baker with reporting by Zayn Jinah, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Residents in Breslau and northern Kitchener say a strange smell has been lingering in their neighbourhoods over the past few days.

“If you drive by there, the last few days, it was very intense.”

One resident told CTV they filed a complaint, believing it was a natural gas leak.

A provincial officer with the Ministry of Environment conducted an odour survey over the weekend.

“We can confirm that the source of the odours was from Safety-Kleen Canada as a result of planned maintenance activities,” said Clarissa Whitelaw, a supervisor with the ministry’s Guelph office, in an email.

The Safety-Kleen building at 300 Woolwich Street South provides waste management and used oil recycling and refining.

Similar smell complaints were made back in October 2017.

The company was fined this past summer after it violated the Environment Protection Act.

Safety-Kleen has not yet responded to CTV’s request for comment.