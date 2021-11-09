'It's going to drive tens of thousands of people here,' THEMUSEUM scores extra $100,000 from Region

KITCHENER -

The Region of Waterloo is providing an extra $100,000 to THEMUSEUM, in order to help the facility increase marketing for its largest exhibit ever, “Unzipped,” which features Rolling Stones memorabilia.

“This really is a big event, not just for our community, but quite frankly provincially and nationally, because we're the only Canadian city that's going to be hosting the Unzipped," Regional Councillor and Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said.

It’s the first time the three month exhibit will be held in Canada.

According to THEMUSEUM’s CEO David Marskell, 60 per cent of the tickets have already been purchased by people from outside of the region.

The extra funding is now earmarked for marketing in places like Toronto, Ottawa and Quebec.

“This amount of money almost equals what we have, and it's going to drive tens of thousands of people here," Marskell said. “We're seeing a fairly high percentage of ticket sales coming out of Quebec. About eight per cent of ticket sales, and that again bodes well for hotel rooms and restaurants and so on.”

Marskell said every 5,000 visitors are expected to add $500,000 to the local economy.

That’s why Vrbanovic was behind the motion to approve the extra funding.

“Throughout the pandemic the tourism and hospitality sector was really one of the hardest hit sectors, and this is going to be an opportunity to really see many people come to the community,” Vrbanovic said.

The not for profit museum is also planing an expansion, with officials saying about $65-70 million is needed in the future in order to build a larger facility and avoid having to fully close to make room for major exhibits.

They believe this upcoming show will bring the attention it needs.

“We had for the Titanic exhibition 50,000 visitors, and that was before we were known outside the region,” Marskell said.

Regional council said THEMUSEUM has done a good job attracting exhibits that typically wouldn't be brought to the area, but can't predict if similar funding boosts will be needed again.

“I think it's premature to say what that future looks like. as we know they're working on a business plan that will be part of their ultimate proposal for a new facility. but right now it's all about Unzipped,” Vrbanovic said.

Unzipped is debuting at THEMUSEUM November 30 and will run until the end of February.