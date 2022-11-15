'It’s fabu-nomenal': Cambridge man wins $100,000

For 30 years Bradley Taylor from Cambridge said he has been a regular lottery player.

In October, he matched six of the seven ENCORE numbers, netting him a prize of $100,000, according to a media release from OLG.

“I’m filled with good emotions. It’s fabu-nomenal,” which Taylor explains is a combination of fabulous and phenomenal.

The retiree checked his ticket on the OLG App when he discovered his big win.

"I showed my mother-in-law, and she was super happy for me. When my wife woke up and joined us, her mother said, 'what we're about to tell you is true, so you have to believe us,'" said Taylor.

Taylor plans to save his winnings and do some work around the house. "We will celebrate with a trip somewhere for some relaxing fun in the sun."