'It's difficult to watch': Wellington County infant still in hospital with RSV

A seven-month-old from Wellington County, admitted to the ICU last month with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), is still in the hospital.

As of Wednesday, Logan has been at McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton for 35 days and the road to recovery isn’t over.

“It’s difficult to watch all these wires hooked up to him,” said Logan’s mother April Blakey, providing an update from the hospital room. “We’re down to the point of just getting him off the oxygen while he’s sleeping and eating without the tube.”

Blakey said it’s been heartbreaking to see her little one go through this and to make it worse, the two have been separated from the rest of their family who live in the rural community of Ariss, Ont.

“They [doctors] keep going to a long recovery of RSV. So they’ve done an echocardiogram to check his heart. We’ve had respirologists in to make sure everything is fine with his lungs, like no other problems. They’ve done multiple bloodwork and they’ve done multiple x-rays,” said Blakey.

Logan had to be transferred from Groves Memorial Hospital near Ariss to McMaster’s ICU when no closer pediatric beds were available. Blakey said the distance has been hard, especially on her two other kids.

“Every time we FaceTime, he’s like ‘when are you coming home?’ and I keep saying ‘soon,’ and every day is soon and I’m still not home,” said Blakey.

Some pediatric units across the country continue to feel the strain. As of Wednesday afternoon, Grand River Hospital in Kitchener reported its inpatient children’s unit was at 50 percent occupancy – a decrease compared to last month when the hospital saw a 125 per cent occupancy rate.

“Over the last couple of days, we’ve experienced lower occupancy numbers in inpatient pediatrics, which is great news for our team and our community,” said a hospital spokesperson.

The spokesperson also noted there had been 27 patients under the age of 17 admitted who tested positive for respiratory illness – a number that’s also down from November.

“We continue to work with regional and provincial partners to ensure that all children get the care they need, including accepting transfers from other facilities when appropriate. However, we are still prepared for high volumes as cold and flu season will continue for several more months,” said the spokesperson.

Blakey said at McMaster Children’s hospital, she’s seen the strain of the respiratory illness surge.

“We have new neighbours I swear every other day. They have an empty room and then we get new patients in and you can hear them coughing, so you know exactly what they have,” said Blakey.

As for when Logan can return home, Blakey said doctors have not been able to provide a concrete answer though she would love for her family to be reunited for the holidays.