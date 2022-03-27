‘It’s bigger than hockey’: KW Siskins launch fundraiser for Ukraine relief

Before they prepare for a long playoff run, the KW Siskins hockey club is lending a helping hand to Ukrainian refugees.



General admission to Sunday’s game against the Brantford Bandits was free to the public, but fans were encouraged to pledge a donation in support of Ukraine relief efforts.



“We’re a community team," said Curtis Clairmont, the Siskins' president and general manager. "We thought it was something we should do to show community support.”



For Sunday’s game, each player wore a Ukrainian decal on the back of their helmet. The idea came to be after Siskins forward Kryzysztof Petryla asked to dawn a Polish flag on the back of his helmet to show support for his home country, which welcomed millions of refugees escaping Ukraine.



“It was for sure Krzysztof’s idea,” said Tyson Hillier, the Siskins' alternate captain. “A lot of the younger kids that’ll show up, it’ll show that we’re showing support. Maybe with us being some of their role models, when I was younger coming to these games, these guys were my role models. It’s good to see that we’re doing something.”



Hillier said initiatives like this help the team put things into perspective and better understand that there are more important things than hockey.



“Doing something like this, our team, I love being a Siskin when this happens," he said. "It shows the team coming together doing something for something definitely bigger than hockey."



The Siskins collected $2,550 by the end of their 5-2 win over the Brantford Bandits on Sunday.



The team hopes to collect $5,000 by the end of the campaign. Anyone looking to donate can contact Siskins’ front office on social media.