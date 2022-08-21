'It’s been very difficult': Refugee clinic forced to turn patients away

The head of the Refugee Health Clinic at the Centre for Family Medicine in Kitchener says his clinic is no longer able to keep up with the number of patients he is requested to see and is being forced to turn people away.

“It’s been very difficult recently. But it’s probably been difficult even prior to the pandemic,” Dr. Neil Arya said.

The clinic began operating in 2008, through a partnership with Reception House Waterloo Region. The one-day-a-week clinic receives new patients through Reception House Waterloo Region, assesses the patient for six months, then connects the patient with a family doctor.

But Dr. Arya said the average patient is now waiting two years.

“Because we weren’t able to find people family doctors and we have no extra funding for our clinic we had to actually shut the doors to the majority of people that are coming in now,” Dr. Arya said.

According to Dr. Arya, the clinic has a goal of managing about 200 people at a time but has been dealing with over 500 patients recently. Now the clinic is only accepting more urgent cases to try and bring that number down.

The Canadian government has committed to resettling 40,000 refugees from Afghanistan. According to data from Immigration Waterloo Region, as of January 2021, 255 sponsored refugees from Afghanistan have resettled in Waterloo Region. As well, 1,800 Syrian refugees were resettled in the region in 2015 and 2016.

The language barrier is only one challenge for doctors and patients. Dr. Arya said many new patients also have complex medical issues.

“Both physical and psychological which are rather major,” Dr. Arya said. “Doctors and other primary care providers are rather challenged right now, and it’s tough to ask them to do more, but we will have to provide more resources for them.”

Dr. Arya said as Waterloo Region welcomes more refugees, additional funding and cooperation is needed from all levels of government to attract more doctors and interpreters to the community in order to ensure patients get the care they deserve.