'It’s been quite the trek': construction blocks access to Bridgeport Public School

Some parents at Bridgeport Public School in Kitchener are frustrated as road construction on Bridge Street continues to impact traffic in the area.

The Region of Waterloo is reconstructing Bridge Street, while also installing a new pedestrian crossing near the school. The work began in June and is expected to last until October.

Only local traffic is allowed down the road and the school parking lot is only open to staff. As a result, parents are forced to find parking down the street and walk.

“It’s been quite the trek. My daughter actually thought school was going to be cancelled because the construction has been going on for quite a few months now,” Nicole Cairndy said.

Construction near Bridgeport Public School Sep 7, 2022. (Colton Wiens/CTV News Kitchener)

Only one side of the sidewalk remains open, which can cause congestion for the 430 junior kindergarten to grade six students leaving the school. Pedestrians are also warned by the school to walk with caution.

“I mean there’s a little guard rail but unfortunately it’s not very safe when you have little ones,” Cairndy said.

“The sidewalks being a lot smaller, it’s a big inconvenience. Hopefully, it’s done soon but we’ll see I guess,” Amanda Richmond said.

According to Cairndy, the construction has also forced her to change her daily schedule to be on time for when her child is let out.

School buses are still being allowed down the road. According to Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region, drivers work collaboratively with the Region at planning time to ensure a safe service.

“Some projects are extended into the school year, and we work around the disturbances,” Benoit Bourgault, the General Manager of Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region said in an email.

According to the Region, work is expected to be substantially completed by the fall.