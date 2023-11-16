'It’s been amazing': Final weekend as Stratford Festival winds down
It’s nearly curtains for the 2023 Stratford Festival Season.
After an extended run, the final four performances of musical comedy Spamalot run this weekend.
“This season has been awesome, especially for this show, we have been pretty well sold most of our whole run,” said Liam Tobin, who plays Sir Dennis Galahad, amongst other characters.
As of Thursday, some tickets for the final four shows were available.
After starting rehearsals in February, the cast hit the stage in April. Eight months later, Tobin says it will be tough to say goodbye.
“It's been a really close knit group, we're all friends we had a really great time running the show. It's always sad to leave something behind that has been a lot of fun,” he said.
Tobin says it was a great boost of confidence to see Spamalot extended. He thinks it’s the right play at the right time.
“I think that this is a perfect time for people to kind of just get to come and leave their troubles at the door and just laugh for a few hours,” said Tobin.
Liam Tobin (left) as Sir Dennis Galahad and Jennifer Rider-Shaw as Lady of the Lake with members of the company in Monty Python’s Spamalot. Photo by David Hou.
Festival officials say overall, the 2023 season was a good one.
They have not tallied the numbers yet, but they’re expect to be between 80 to 90 per cent back to the pre-pandemic target of 500,000 ticket sales.
While the 2023 season is still winding down, the festival already has its sights set on 2024.
So far the festival says it’s sold around 30,000 tickets to theatre members.
Henry Firmston was in the cast of Spamalot and will be back in 2024 playing one of the leads in Something Rotten.
Set in the Renaissance, musical comedy Something Rotten follows two writers, brother Nick and Nigel Bottom, as they try to find their next big hit.
“They think the next big thing is musicals, so they set out to create the first big musical, but have some stiff competition with Shakespeare himself,” explained Firmston.
Firmston says he is excited to be back at Stratford next year, and happy to see the crowds return.
“I'm just glad that people are coming out to theater like cannot thank them enough,” he said.
Tickets for the 2024 season for the general public go on sale Dec. 11.
Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban
The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of years of rape and abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, was accused in a lawsuit Thursday of subjecting R&B singer Cassie to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.
Snoop Dogg, known worldwide for his cannabis enthusiasm, says he's 'giving up smoke'
It's the end of an era -- after decades of making it a staple of his persona, Snoop Dogg might be dropping his weed-smoking habit like it’s hot.
Former Canadian soldier fined $4K, given severe reprimand for anti-vax videos
A former Canadian soldier and veteran of the wars in Bosnia and Afghanistan was fined $4,000 and given a severe reprimand Thursday for publicly defying the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces members.
'I feel my mother's spirit in me': Son of Vivian Silver reflects on his mother's push for peace
It’s been merely days since his mother Vivian Silver was confirmed killed in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, but Yonatan Zeigen says coping with her loss has been easier to do knowing how strongly her cause resonated with people. He says it’s also made him reflect on the need for a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
TREND LINE Trudeau's Liberals trailing Poilievre's Conservatives in ballot tracking, power index: Nanos
It's been months of headlines touting tanking polling numbers for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and climbing support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. But what does a long-term look at party standings show? And is it too late for the trend lines to turn around?
Gatineau man alleges he was beaten by police, racially profiled by CATSA at Edmonton International Airport
A Gatineau man is alleging he was beaten by RCMP officers and racially profiled by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) at the Edmonton International Airport in April.
Caught on camera: Moose rescued from barbed wire fence in southern Alberta
A southern Alberta man and his son are guaranteed to be on Santa's 'nice' list this year after freeing a young moose that had become tangled in a barbed wire fence.
-
SIU clears officer in connection to man injured by OPP vehicle in Innisfil
Ontario's police watchdog has cleared an officer of any wrongdoing in connection to a man who was seriously injured after being struck by a police vehicle in Innisfil earlier this year.
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Simcoe County
A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching her statutory release could be in Simcoe County.
-
Barrie widow shares heartbreaking loss at launch of Festive R.I.D.E. campaign to curb impaired driving
Police and advocates launched an annual campaign to curb impaired driving with a powerful message and heartbreaking consequences.
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
Sudbury police cleared in arrest that left suspect with broken ankle
-
Gatineau man alleges he was beaten by police, racially profiled by CATSA at Edmonton International Airport
A Gatineau man is alleging he was beaten by RCMP officers and racially profiled by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) at the Edmonton International Airport in April.
-
Here's how much parking rates in Ottawa will go up next year
The current rate of $4.00 per hour will be going up to $4.50 per hour on Jan. 1.
-
'I want them to apologize': Deaf, blind Ottawa man has close call with vehicle
A deaf and blind Ottawa man is speaking out after a close call with a vehicle in Orléans this week.
Former Mississauga councillor seeking $2.5M in counterclaim against city and former colleague who claims he harassed her
A former Mississauga city councillor accused of harassing his council colleague to the point where she quit her job has launched a countersuit seeking $2.5 million from her and the city.
-
'My heart broke,' Brampton mayor says after asylum seeker dies in tent outside former Peel Region shelter
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says the death of an asylum-seeker camped outside a former Peel Region shelter on Tuesday night should be a wake up call to other levels of government who need to provide immediate support to municipalities dealing with the growing refugee crisis.
-
Bad Boy Furniture says it's unable to refund deposits. Here's what customers can do
Court filings have indicated that Bad Boy Furniture won't be able to refund its customers' money. So, what happens next? Here's what you need to know.
Quebec education minister wants students to continue learning during strike
The strike looming in many Quebec schools should not be seen by students as a 'break' or 'vacation,' warns Education Minister Bernard Drainville.
-
Montreal protesters call for safer campuses, release of Israeli hostages
A pro-Israel protest is taking place in downtown Montreal in front of Concordia University, the site of last week's violent clash related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Hate crimes in Montreal expected to rise, but there are ways to ease tensions: expert
An expert in violent extremism says she expects the number of hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents to rise as the war between Israel and Hamas rages on, but says there are ways to ease tensions to prevent further escalation.
CFL may shift focus away from Halifax as league continues strategy to add 10th team
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie has identified a potential owner for a future expansion team in Halifax.
-
Man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant: Digby RCMP
Digby RCMP says a province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old man in connection with incidents of intimate partner violence that occurred Wednesday in the town.
-
Weather statement issued for Nova Scotia as fall storm brings rain and wind to the Maritimes Saturday
A Special Weather Statement has been issued for the province of Nova Scotia by Environment Canada for the heavy rain and high winds that are expected Saturday and ending Sunday morning.
Young girl dead after accident at Manitoba Hutterite colony school
A nine-year-old girl has died following what school officials describe as a tragic accident during a game of hide and seek at a school on a Hutterite colony.
-
Up to 15 cm of snow coming to parts of Manitoba
A heavy swath of snow is expected to touch down in parts of Manitoba on Thursday.
-
'It's synonymous with Winnipeg': Jeanne's Cake-inspired beer wins local home brewery competition
When tasked with making a beer that represented his city, Chuck Mackenzie sat down with his wife and started making a list of flavours that scream Winnipeg.
Calgary man stuck in Gaza returns home
A Calgary man who has been stuck in Gaza finally made it home Thursday, reuniting with his family after more than a month of horror.
-
'Hard on the eyes': Defective streetlights on some Calgary roadways have drivers blue
Scores of streetlights along some of Calgary's biggest roads are turning a deep blue, nearly purple colour.
-
'Hard pill to swallow': Seniors respond to rent increases at southwest Calgary retirement home
Local seniors facing a 55 per cent hike in their rent at a southwest Calgary retirement home will now see that increase cut in half, but some say that’s still too high of a price to pay while living on a fixed income.
Alberta doctors attempting to sound COVID-19 alarm as province reviews Manning report
Alberta's premier says she's considering 90 recommendations made public Wednesday in a report on the province’s pandemic response.
-
Police chief calls for coordinated Edmonton effort to shut down encampments after deadly fires
In the wake of recent deadly fires at encampments around Edmonton, never mind inevitable frigid weather, Edmonton's police chief said at a meeting Thursday that a coordinated city effort is needed to "take down" camps.
-
Alberta mom pleads guilty to sexually abusing toddler
A Strathcona County woman has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing her own toddler.
Former Canadian soldier fined $4K, given severe reprimand for anti-vax videos
A former Canadian soldier and veteran of the wars in Bosnia and Afghanistan was fined $4,000 and given a severe reprimand Thursday for publicly defying the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces members.
-
