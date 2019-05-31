

After three decades of service, a veteran Norfolk County police officer has given his final signoff.

Police Const. Chris Murray gave an emotional goodbye to his colleagues over his cruiser’s radio. His family listened tearfully on the other end.

“Thanks for keeping me safe all these years, I’m going to miss everybody and all my coworkers,” an emotional Murray told dispatch. “It’s a tough day, but thank you so much, all of you, and stay safe. Please.”

As part of his retirement signoff, the officer’s family read a goodbye message to him as well, saying in part, “You have helped countless people in their darkest times and you will never be forgotten.”

The choked-up message from his kids brought PC Murray to tears.

“I love you guys, thanks so much,” he said with tears. “Thanks so much, it’s been a great ride.”

The dispatch signed him off for the last time, but not before one final joke.

“Chris, I hear retirement’s a pressure cooker,” the dispatcher jibbed. “Be careful out there, have fun.”

The video was shared on the OPP West Region’s Twitter account on Friday morning.