KITCHENER -- The nine-year-old boy who was swept into Lake Erie over the weekend has now been identified as Alexander Ottley.

His uncle, Stephen Ottley, says Alexander was with his 10-year-old sister and an eight-year-old friend near Peacock Point Saturday afternoon.

That’s when a wave knocked the two boys off the ice and into the frigid water.

According to a GoFundMe page, Alexander was attempting to save his friend.

His sister ran out to the road where she flagged down a passing vehicle.

“The minute that she stood right in front of our car and held both her hands up to say stop, I knew something was wrong,” says Mike Spicer.

He and his wife ran onto the ice to try and save the boys.

“My wife reached over and was able to hold the hand of the [eight-year-old] boy,” says Spicer. “She was trying to hang on the best she could but with the waves coming in, they were pushing him up and down, and up and down. But she was able to reestablish her grasp with him a couple of times.”

That’s when others ran over to help the couple.

“There was approximately a four foot drop from the edge of the ice down to the water. They were able to help my wife bring the young lad up. Then we brought him to our car and turned the heat on high.”

He says the boy’s mother joined him in the vehicle while they waited for first responders to arrive.

Alexander never resurfaced.

Spicer and his wife live in Brantford and decided Saturday to go for a drive down to Peacock Point.

He returned Monday to pay his respects to Alexander’s family.

“I can’t imagine what they’re going through,” he says. “It’s been a difficult weekend. So tough. We came down today to hopefully get some closure. The fact that we’re able to save one boy is really a good thing. The fact that we couldn’t save the other is something we’re still trying to process.”

Haldimand County OPP immediately launched a search with a helicopter and underwater search and rescue teams. They also received assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The search turned into a recovery effort later that same day.

On Sunday rescuers ran into trouble in Lake Erie. OPP said dive teams weren’t able to enter the water due to a “dangerous” buildup of ice along the shoreline.

Conditions improved on Monday morning, allowing dive teams to return to the water.

Meanwhile the GoFundMe page has almost reached its $15,000 goal.

“It's an honour to know this brave boy," wrote Rebecca Brunke, the family friend who created the GoFundMe page. "We are now raising money to help support the family with funeral costs, therapy for his sister who witnessed this tragedy, and anything else they need in this difficult time."