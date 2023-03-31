'It's awesome': Officials pleased local man won Hagersville Lions Club ‘Catch the Ace’ jackpot

A moment months in the making came to an end in Hagersville, Ont. Thursday night as the long-running ‘Catch the Ace’ progressive weekly jackpot draw concluded.

For Richard Marshall, the moment means he is over $2 million richer – and for the community, it means millions of dollars in funding is going to local charities and hospitals.

Marshall is from Nanticoke – roughly 20 minutes from Hagersville – and the mayor of Haldimand County said she is happy to see the winner was a local.

"So exciting to see a local man win the lottery. It's awesome,” said Mayor of Haldimand County Shelly Ann Bentley. “Mr. Marshall has been a value to our community his entire life. He owned a fishery in Nanticoke, he lived out of Selkirk, and his family is here, and he's been so supportive of our community."

Marshall wasn't there in person, but when the Hagersville Lions Club phoned him that night he said he's never won anything in his life.

Tanya Ribbink, Hagersville Lions Club ‘Catch the Ace’ committee vice-chair said she called Marshall and asked him if he was the new millionaire.

Ribbink said she told Marshall she had pulled his ticket, and in response, he said he could not believe it.

Every week, people were lining the streets for upwards of three to four hours on Thursdays to purchase a ticket to the weekly draw.

‘Catch the Ace’ ran for 45 weeks, and as the progressive jackpot grew people from across the country came to scoop up tickets.

People travelled from across the province to purchase tickets, and some people even reportedly came from other provinces to purchase a ticket.

“I’ve heard people are flying in from Manitoba. I’ve heard people are flying in from Alberta,” Ribbink told CTV News Kitchener earlier this month.

Crowds gather in Hagersville as tickets go on sale for the 'Catch the Ace' draw. (Terry Kelly/CTV News Kitchener)

‘Catch the Ace’ is a progressive raffle where players purchase tickets to guess which envelope contains the ace of spades. Until it’s found, money keeps going into the pot.

People put their names, phone numbers and an envelope number on the ticket to guess which remaining envelope holds the ace of spades. A poster shows which envelope numbers have not yet been opened and are available to choose.

Only one ticket was drawn each week.