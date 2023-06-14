'It’s always great to give back': K-W Light House and Laurier football partnership extends into high schools

A day on the football field saw new friendships blossom and lasting memories made.

A new program on a long standing relationship, saw Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks pay a visit to special education students in Kitchener.

It was all smiles on the turf at Jacob Hespeler High School Wednesday morning.

“We did dance and we did bean bag toss,” one participant said.

Excited players practiced football drills and celebrated like pros.

“This event has been extremely lively and I really liked all the group areas and like it was so fun,” another participant said.

“It’s good for everyone to realize that it’s all about sharing, having conversations, having fun,” said Laurier’s head football coach Michael Faulds.

A strong long-term relationship between members of the Light House - an adult sag program that supports those in the region with disabilities - and Laurier is now extending it into local high schools.

“The things that works in sports also are the skills that a lot of guys have in special Ed’s like just the perseverance to overcome things and challenges, so it’s a great kind of community blend together and learn from each other,” said co-founder of the Light House programs, Kyle Craig.

As players and students threw down in the turf, a core memory was created for everyone involved.

“It’s always great to give back and they said in the meeting before we had our pizza, that done it the strongest people in the world have disabilities and it takes a lot to learn from that,” said Golden Hawk Cooper Hamilton.

“This is like the best day of my whole life,” one participant said.

Craig said events like this are all about having fun and increasing understanding and empathy along the way.

“Students in the special Ed department are some of the strongest most resilient people we have in our society,” he said. “Whether you’re wanting to be a special Ed teacher or even in business or a doctor, spending time with this population can teach you so many things about yourself and just people in general.”

The Golden hawks plan to invite the Light House members back to their football practice in the summer, to show off their skills at University stadium.