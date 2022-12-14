'It's all about the kids': Santa Claus visits Kitchener

In ten days, Santa Claus will be travelling around the world dropping off gifts to children everywhere.

But before Christmas Eve, Old Saint Nick visited Waterloo Region to meet and take photos with kids, going to Play-A-Latte Cafe in Kitchener.

“My favourite thing about being Santa [is] it’s all about the kids and how excited they are to see Santa. It brings me to tears,” he said.

The Jolly Old Elf started his visit off playing with the children at the café’s playground, going down slides, playing on the teeter-totter, and having a dance party.

Afterwards, the children and Santa enjoyed milk and cookies before taking pictures.

Ronak Patel, who owns Play-A-Latte Cafe, said this is the third year welcoming Santa.

“Seeing the kids over the years, where they are terrified of Santa year one, and we have the same kids coming in, running in and saying ‘hey Santa, here’s what I’ve been doing, here’s how I have grown up.’ So, it’s been nice seeing that,” Patel said.

Santa said even though this is the busiest time of the year for him and his elves, he will always make time to meet children, making his list and checking it twice.

“Majority of the boys and girls are on the good list,” he said.

“On Christmas Eve, before you go to bed, put some cookies out because Santa loves cookies and some milk. And some carrots for my reindeer.”

Santa said his favourite reindeer is, of course, Rudolph.

Father Christmas said being Santa is the best job in the world.

“Ho-Ho-Ho, it’s absolutely amazing, seeing all of those smiles.”