KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo announced Friday that 11 people that have been selected to be part of the Anti-Racism Advisory Working Group (ARAWG).

Officials hope the team will connect with marginalized members of the community and help tackle systemic racism throughout the region.

“It’s a time for change, and this is the first step in the process of change working towards the better good of all in a respectful way, always remembering what we do today, will affect seven generations down the road,” said Lois MacDonald, Elder, Missanbie Cree First Nation and member of selection committee, in a news release on Friday.

The newly announced members were selected by a committee that was established in August, made up of five community leaders. They chose from a group of over 70 applicants.

“We are grateful to Omi Ra, Ismail Mohamed, Jean Becker, Grace Ibrahima and Lois MacDonald for taking such time and care to recruit members with the perspective, experience and skills needed for this important work,” said Bruce Lauckner, CAO, Region of Waterloo.

The members selected to be part of ARAWG on a two-year term are: Kathy Hogarth, Victoria Oywak, Tammy Webster, Amy Smoke, Ciann Wilson, Fauzia Mazhar, Donna Dubie, Geraldine L. Stafford, Cheyanne Thorpe, Krishna Karur Badrinarayan, and Maedith Radlein.

“Before the first meeting, I felt skeptical and hesitant about the anti-racism initiative, however, I quickly became energized by the committee’s mandate to help open minds, promote new ideas and help our community understand the devastating effects of racism,” said Grace Ibrahima, author, Black Elder and member of the selection committee.

According to the region, the selection committee chose members based on three qualifications: a history of community engagement; personal lived experience and interest; and experience using an anti-racism and anti-oppressive lens in activities.

The ARAWG will have its inaugural meeting in early December 2020.