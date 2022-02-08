'It's a lot of fun': Mystery sculptor leaves snow penguins around St. Marys, Ont.
A random act of kindness in the town of St. Marys, Ont. is getting a lot of attention on social media and has become a fun mystery for community members to solve.
Penguin sculptures made in the snow have been popping up since the beginning of 2022 and the person responsible hasn’t come forward.
“It’s a big secret. No one really seems to know,” said Erin McArthur who saw one outside of her kid’s school.
Social media posts show the snow penguins at parks, outside of stores, and in some cases even on people’s doorsteps. In a few cases, little messages are attached to them for birthdays or sports games.
Gord Barnett received one on his porch for his birthday.
“I felt special that I had gotten one that was designated just for me,” said Barnett.
Robert Edney, a town councillor, received several special deliveries of penguins of different sizes.
A snow penguin on a picnic table (Supplied)
“I’ll tell you, to see him staring up at me. It’s a lot of fun,” said Edney.
CTV Kitchener got a hold of the man behind the snow penguins but he said he is hoping to keep his identity top secret.
“To keep the fun going,” the snow penguin maker said.
But speculation on who it might be, continues.
A St. Marys resident has left snow penguins throughout the community (Supplied)
“The individual who is responsible for this is a very kind of person that is really the hallmark for a community, as someone who thought ‘I am going to do something that's fun and brighten up everyone’s day,’” said Edney.
The penguin-maker makes the smaller animals using a plastic mold and carves the bigger ones, which could be up to two feet tall, by hand. He admitted he has experience creating things in the snow, from his childhood.
“I never did penguins. When I was a kid we did dragons and big fish and larger sculptures,” he said.
But community members said they are more than just sculptures, but also beacons of hope during the pandemic.
“We are used to the herons here and the salukis as our mascots, but we have a new mascot, and that’s the penguin,” Edney said.
A snow penguin with a flag (Supplied)
As for why he does it, the mystery man said he hopes to spread joy.
“Everybody is kind of bored. But it’s a great little town, so it’s nice to be able to give back to somebody,” he said.
He said he isn’t slowing down any time soon. He can make more than a dozen in one night and usually makes his secret drop offs in the evening. He said he will continue to place the snow penguins around the community until the spring weather melts them away.
