'It's a hockey town': Rangers welcome organization’s 25th head coach

The Kitchener Rangers officially welcomed the new boss behind the bench on Wednesday during a media day at The Aud.

Jussi Ahokas is at the helm of the organization – becoming the 25th coach in the organization’s history and the fourth coach to take the reigns in the past five seasons.

“You have to be a little bit more patient, of course. There will be mistakes for sure. But I think it’s all about growing the kids, and emphasizing getting them to be the best they can be. I took the tour, and you can just feel it - it’s a hockey town. I couldn’t be more excited,” Ahokas said.

Ahokas brings extensive knowledge behind the bench in professional and junior hockey leagues.

The Finn spent the past four seasons as a head coach in Finnish elite league – Liiga, the country’s top pro league.

Canadians will best remember him as the man who led Finland's world junior team past Canada in the 2019 IIHF world junior tournament.

The team would ultimately go on to win the gold medal.

Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie said his extensive background in junior hockey played a huge role in the hire.

“We’ve seen coaches come and go through our league from pro hockey, and I think there’s definitely a big difference between junior hockey and pro hockey with the age of the players and the mindset of the players and just where they’re at developmentally. That was definitely a big box we were looking to check,” McKenzie said.

Ahokas said he hopes to be the first coach to lead the rangers back to a memorial cup win – something the team has failed to do for the last two decades.

The team signed him to a two year deal with a mutual option to extend up to another two years after that.