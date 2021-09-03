'It's a great opportunity': Back to school will include more time outdoors in Waterloo Region
Going back to school this year is also going to mean a return to pandemic protocols for Waterloo Region students.
“Such as adhering to distancing, masking, generally looking at hand hygiene and sort of trying to keep our spaces as clean as possible,” said Loretta Notten, the director of education for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.
What has changed are the ventilation systems in schools within both the Catholic and public boards.
“We've done system-wide changes to our filters that are on our rooftop units and our ventilation unit,” said Kelly Paris, the facility manager for the Waterloo Region District School Board. “So we've upgraded those to a MERV 13 which does capture much smaller particles.”
HEPA filters have been added to kindergarten classrooms in both boards.
According to the WRDSB, heading into the new school season they plan on maximizing their time outdoors including using outdoor classroom spaces like the one at Parkway Public School.
An outdoor classroom at Parkway Public School. (Jessica Smith/CTV Kitchener)
The outdoor space at Parkway is one of six new outdoor classrooms in the region this year.
“It's a great opportunity for the teachers and for the kids to take a break from some of the learning that is happening in the indoor space and get outside,” said Melissa Stacey, the principal at Parkway Public School.
In the region, 68 per cent of those aged 12 and over have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
That's a factor both boards say will make a big difference if there is a positive case in the classroom, as being fully vaccinated may mean a quicker return to class.
Public health protocols will be the same for unvaccinated staff and students. They will need to isolate for a minimum of 10 days and a negative test is needed to return to class.
Staff with both boards who are not fully vaccinated will need to complete rapid antigen tests, with a testing schedule still being ironed out.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Canada on course for worst wave of COVID-19 yet, new modelling data shows
Reported daily COVID-19 caseloads in Canada could reach unprecedented highs later this month if current levels of virus transmission are not reduced, new federal modelling data shows.
Alberta reintroduces COVID-19 measures, offers $100 for vaccinations
Amid an influx of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Alberta is reinstating health measures it got rid of just two months ago as well as offering a $100 vaccination incentive.
Nearly half of Canadians say Liberal government did a poor job on Afghanistan evacuations: Nanos
Nearly half of Canadians say that the federal Liberal government did a poor or very poor job on evacuating Canadians and Afghan nationals from Afghanistan, according to new polling from Nanos Research.
Ontario confirms there are only two valid medical exemptions from COVID-19 vaccines
With Ontario set to roll out its vaccine passport program later this month, many are asking what exactly constitutes a medical exemption. These are the two reasons for a medical exemption.
O'Toole a 'political freight train' as Conservatives take clear lead: Nanos
The Conservatives have opened a five-point lead and leader Erin O'Toole has surpassed Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in popularity among voters, giving the Conservatives clear momentum going into the holiday weekend, according to nightly tracking conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.
Medical groups decry protesters' 'bullying, attacks' against health-care workers
Several days of protests at hospitals around the country drew rebukes from medical industry groups on Friday, who raised concerns about the actions of protesters interfering with people seeking to access care.
UPDATED | Search for missing 3-year-old Que. boy now in 4th day; Amber Alert no longer active in N.B.
Jake Cote, 3, was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with a black long-sleeve sweater overtop in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que. region.
Last country on Earth to use leaded gasoline in cars bans its sale
The sale of leaded gasoline in cars has officially been eliminated worldwide after Algeria became the last country to stop offering it at service stations.
B.C. mother found not guilty of 1st-degree murder of 7-year-old girl
A judge has found a Metro Vancouver mother not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her seven-year-old child.
London
-
London, Ont. stabbing victim dies in hospital
The victim of a London, Ont. stabbing on Aug. 29 has died, according to police.
-
Vaccinations jump 50% at Middlesex-London pop-up clinics since passport announcement
Local vaccination clinics are suddenly rebounding from a disappointing August.
-
‘Verbal harrassment like yelling and screaming’: Local businesses face heat from some customers even before vaccine passport in place
The province’s vaccine passport is nearly three weeks out and many small businesses in London, Ont. area already feeling the heat from some customers.
Windsor
-
Chill out to avoid burnout this long weekend
A long weekend to unwind and relax may be just what you need ahead of the unofficial end of summer this Labour Day.
-
'It’s been just overwhelming': support pours in after Wheatley explosion
A week after a massive explosion rocked downtown Wheatley, residents aren’t surprised at the amount of support they are receiving in town and from a far.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Unvaccinated hospital staff in Windsor-Essex, Ont. could face unpaid leave, termination
A Windsor-Essex, Ont. hospital network is planning to implement a mandatory vaccination policy that could see unvaccinated staff members placed on unpaid leave or let go.
Barrie
-
Health unit warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at Barrie restaurant
The health unit is trying to track down individuals who were at a Barrie restaurant last month after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Vaccine demand rises in Simcoe Muskoka following vaccine certificate announcement
Residents in Simcoe Muskoka who aren't vaccinated will have to show valid proof confirming they can't get a COVID-19 shot once the province's vaccine certificate comes into effect if they wish to access certain indoor venues.
-
Simcoe Muskoka logs 24 new COVID-19 cases Friday
Twenty-four Simcoe Muskoka residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 138 cases this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Crown seeks life sentence for man who attacked woman and baby in Sudbury
The man who pleaded guilty to a vicious 2019 knife attack on a Sudbury woman and her baby is another step closer to learning how much longer he will be in jail.
-
Kayak, boat collide on Fairbanks Lake in Sudbury
Five fire units from Greater Sudbury responded to a collision Friday evening on Fairbanks Lake.
-
Ambulance calls up 25% in Sault Ste. Marie
Paramedics in Sault Ste. Marie are warning of an unsustainable workload, as it sees more calls than ever before.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for employees
The new policy will require all employees, contractors, students and volunteers at the city to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.
-
Ottawa sees highest COVID-19 case count in three months
Ottawa Public Health reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the most since May 31, but hospitalizations remain low.
-
Four major charges laid after massive 4,000 person party throughout Kingston's University District
Kingston bylaw says four people are facing minimum $10,000 penalties, and more could be on the way, after the city's university district a 4,000 person party.
Toronto
-
Ontario confirms there are only two valid medical exemptions from COVID-19 vaccines
With Ontario set to roll out its vaccine passport program later this month, many are asking what exactly constitutes a medical exemption. These are the two reasons for a medical exemption.
-
Ontario Liberals call for veto of local acting medical officer appointee over social media posts
The Ontario Liberals are calling on Health Minister Christine Elliott to veto the appointment of a new local acting medical officer of health due to social media posts indicating he is against lockdowns and other COVID-19 safety precautions.
-
TDSB asks Ontario government to require COVID-19 vaccines for eligible students
The chair of the largest school board in the country is asking the Ontario government to add COVID-19 vaccines to the list of compulsory immunizations for eligible students.
Montreal
-
Battlegrounds abound in ripe Quebec electoral map as campaigns heat up
Halfway through the federal election campaign and the day after the French-language debate, Quebec is still up for grabs.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Search for missing 3-year-old Que. boy now in 4th day; Amber Alert no longer active in N.B.
Jake Cote, 3, was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with a black long-sleeve sweater overtop in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que. region.
-
Report says there was no racial profiling in Mamadi Camara arrest
Quebec Judge Louis Dionne's report on the arrest, detention and indictment of Mamadi Camara in the assault of a Montreal police (SPVM) officer concluded that he was not racially profiled.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports five new COVID-19 cases Friday, active count drops to 55
Nova Scotia is reporting five new COVID-19 cases Friday and 10 recoveries, as the active case count drops to 55.
-
Children over 2 and staff at N.B. daycares will need to wear masks starting Tuesday
New Brunswick has imposed a mask mandate for daycares and early learning centres.
-
'Everybody should be off on that day': Indigenous leaders in N.B. say of Sept. 30 holiday
The Indigenous Women of the Wabanaki Territories is calling on New Brunswick businesses to shut their doors on Sept. 30 in solidarity, despite the provincial government's decision not to recognize the date as a provincial statutory holiday.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada on course for worst wave of COVID-19 yet, new modelling data shows
Reported daily COVID-19 caseloads in Canada could reach unprecedented highs later this month if current levels of virus transmission are not reduced, new federal modelling data shows.
-
Manitoba Human Rights Commission warns of fraudulent pamphlets spreading vaccine misinformation
The Manitoba Human Rights Commission is warning residents of fraudulent pamphlets made to look like they are from the commission are spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Crash shuts down parts of Pembina Highway, emergency crews on scene
A crash on Pembina Highway has shut down the northbound lanes, causing delays as emergency crews respond on scene.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta reports 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Alberta reported 1,401 new COVID-19 cases and another increase in hospitalizations as the government implemented new restrictions on Friday.
-
Alberta reintroduces COVID-19 measures, offers $100 for vaccinations
Amid an influx of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Alberta is reinstating health measures it got rid of just two months ago as well as offering a $100 vaccination incentive.
-
Vaccinations made mandatory for City of Calgary employees
All City of Calgary employees must be fully vaccinated or provide a valid reason for exemption by Oct. 18, officials announced Friday.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta reports 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Alberta reported 1,401 new COVID-19 cases and another increase in hospitalizations as the government implemented new restrictions on Friday.
-
Alberta reintroduces COVID-19 measures, offers $100 for vaccinations
Amid an influx of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Alberta is reinstating health measures it got rid of just two months ago as well as offering a $100 vaccination incentive.
-
Police respond to motorcycle crash in north Edmonton
Police are responding to a collision involving a motorcycle in north Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mother found not guilty of 1st-degree murder of 7-year-old girl
A judge has found a Metro Vancouver mother not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her seven-year-old child.
-
COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 671 cases, 3 deaths as hospitalizations top 200
B.C. health officials announced 671 new cases of COVID-19 and three related deaths on Friday, as coronavirus hospitalizations topped 200 for the first time since June.
-
Robber uses knife to threaten Richmond convenience store clerk; suspect charged
A suspect has been charged following a robbery reported in Richmond last month, Mounties say.