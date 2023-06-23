'It's a dream come true': Cambridge firefighting recruits train for future emergencies

Eight Cambridge Fire Department recruits scaled up their emergency response skills on Friday, using the tower at the Waterloo Region Emergency Services Training Centre for training on high-rise buildings.

"Big thing is communication at high-rise calls right? Everybody has to talk with each other to mitigate what's going on, on scene and make sure that everything gets dealt with and the fire gets put out," Mitchell Cameron, one of the recruits said.

Mitchell Cameron, 25, is from Hespeler. He's spent time in the military, working at Toyota and being a volunteer firefighter. He said when he heard about the job opening in his home city, he knew he had to apply.

Mitchell Cameron takes part in training. (CTV News/Colton Wiens)"Helping out the community and just being there and helping them on their worst day really appealed to me, so I pursued becoming a Cambridge firefighter," Cameron said.

The class of recruits have done water rescues and live fire training so far. Friday focused on high-rise training, to help the recruits prepare for any emergencies in a tall building.

“You could have 10 storeys or 20 storeys, so it changes. A house is mostly residential that you'd be attending. A high-rise can also be an office building that we're responding to,” Henry Aguilar, platoon training officer for the Cambridge Fire Department said.

According to fire officials, similar equipment is used for both high-rise and single home fires, but high-rises also have safety systems to reduce the potential of fire spread. It's training that continues to grow in importance, with taller buildings on the rise in the region,

“Waterloo Fire has proactively ensured our equipment and personnel are ready to meet the challenges presented by larger developments by adopting tactics employed by larger municipalities in the province such as mutual aid. The changing nature of housing in our city is one of the key considerations in our coming updated Fire Master Plan,” Waterloo Fire Department Deputy Chief Jake Herring said in an email.

As for Cameron, he's happy to learn any knew techniques in the business to keep pursuing his dreams.

"It's a dream come true and I keep on smiling every day that I come to work," Cameron said.

High-rise training is one component of the 12 week program. If all goes well, the recruits will become probationary firefighters for Cambridge on July 28.