'It's a dream come true': Cambridge firefighting recruits train for future emergencies

Cambridge Fire Department take part in training on June 23, 2023. (CTV News/Colton Wiens) Cambridge Fire Department take part in training on June 23, 2023. (CTV News/Colton Wiens)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver