KITCHENER -- A Kitchener woman is attempting to swim across Lake Erie to raise awareness for mental health.

Coralee Allaert is aiming to swim 30.57 kilometres across the lake at the end of August, something she's been planning since February.

"I'll be attempting to swim across a new route on Lake Erie," she said. "Swimming in a pool I find very boring and just bring it into the open water, it's challenging, it pushes my limits."

Allaert says if successful, she'll be the first person to swim the new route from Lotus Point, New York to Crystal Beach in Ontario.

The feat could take 12 to 15 hours to complete.

"I'm not underestimating the lake and whatever I'm handed that day I will mentally and physically have to fight through," Allaert said.

As part of the swim, Allaert is aiming to raise awareness and funds for Jack.org, a youth mental health charity.

"If seeing myself swim across this Great Lake inspires others to change their own mental health, then for me that's more inspiring than anything else," she said.

Allaert has been dealing with depressing and anxiety after a traumatic experience a few years ago. She says the swim will show her that she can do anything regardless of her struggles.

"Doing this crossing gives me like meaning and purpose," she said.

A fundraiser for Jack.org has been set up in Allaert's name, with the organization's executive director calling her swim an "epic" effort.

"Young people really deserve to have this education about mental health long before they are in crisis, both to support themselves but equally important, learning how to support their peers," Eric Windeler said.

Allaert says once she conquers Lake Erie, she'll start training to swim across Lake Ontario next summer.