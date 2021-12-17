'It means a lot': Guelph Christmas light display raising money for cancer memorial fund

A Guelph family’s Christmas light display is helping raise money for a friend’s memorial fund.

For the past five years, Amy Hunt-Brito and her family have set up an extravagant light display outside their home at 33 Carter Rd. But this year, it’s dedicated to their friend Cindy Lee Graham.

“It’s just something that I felt was right,” explained Hunt-Brito, “so that more families don’t have to go through the same situation.”

Cindy was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a rare brain cancer in May 2019 and died 20 months later. The mother of two donated her brain and spinal cord to the Sheila Singh Lab for researchers to develop treatments or even a cure for the lethal brain cancer.

“Knowing that it wasn’t going to help them but it’s going to help other people, it means a lot to me,” said Hunt-Brito.

Cindy Thomas and her family (Supplied: Graham family)

Before Cindy died, her husband, Thomas Graham took her and their twin boys to see Hunt-Brito’s light display.

“She couldn’t talk at that point, glioblastoma already stole that but we stopped and watched,” said Thomas with tears in his eyes. “To have this come back and have Amy and her family do this in Cindy’s name, it means a lot.”

The display collects cash and online donations via a QR code.

“We’ve set up a scholarship and research fund to support all the work that needs to go around developing the science around her [Cindy’s] tissue donation and gift,” said Thomas.

He said it is rare for a patient’s entire brain, along with cancer tissue as the cancer progressed, to be donated to researchers and that’s why it requires more funding to examine.

“Cindy provided this gift or this roadmap to Sheila and her team to start to understand the cause [of glioblastoma]... cause leading up to that point, Sheila would only get tiny little biopsies,” said Thomas.

Thomas said he hopes his wife’s selflessness inspires people to donate, adding that any amount helps.

“It’s picking up more and more everyday even during the week, we’re getting a lot of cars stopping by,” said Hunt-Brito.

Stephanie Tran of Guelph stopped by to see the lights and donated. She said it felt meant to be.

“I just lost my mom to cancer,” said Tran, “I wanted to pass on her legacy of giving and loving.”

Though Cindy isn’t here to see this year’s light display, her boys Darwin and Dean say she would have liked it because “she loved Christmas.”

And despite everything they’ve been through, it’s in these moments Thomas finds joy.

“Things like this help, they provide meaning to what their mom did and continues to do,” said Thomas.

The display is open for donations until Jan. 2.