CAMBRIDGE -- Cambridge residents are seeing a troubling trend of thieves taking off with their patio decor in the middle of the night.

Residents say the so-called porch pirates are targeting everything from lights to cushions in the community.

Shannon Noseworthy caught the thieves on camera on Sunday morning.

"It made my blood boil," she said.

The intruders grabbed patio furniture from her North Galt property around 2 a.m.

"He knew exactly what he was doing, so I'm assuming he drove by earlier in the day and saw us out here," Noseworthy said.

Although the footage caught the thieves stuffing the items into a vehicle, Noseworthy said it's not worth reporting to police. However the Waterloo Regional Police Service said any theft or suspicious behaviour should be reported immediately.

Another family in the area said porch thefts are an ongoing problem in their neighbourhoods.

"Hopefully something can be done about it in this area," Jason Regular said.

Regular's security video shows a man taking some patio decor, lawn lights, a dog figurine and a lighthouse.

"It had sentimental value, some of the items," Regular said. "The lighthouse, that was a family heirloom."

Both Regular and Noseworthy say the thefts are an invasion of privacy.

"Thinking about this happening on the outside of our home, do we have to worry about it happening on the inside?" Regular said.

Police are investigating and said residents should consider video surveillance systems and motion sensor lights. They also suggest bringing items inside overnight.