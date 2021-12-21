'It limits capacity': Overbooking leading to no-shows at COVID-19 testing sites

A student at The University of Texas is tested for coronavirus Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the UTEP Fox Fine Arts Center in El Paso, Texas. (Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP) A student at The University of Texas is tested for coronavirus Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the UTEP Fox Fine Arts Center in El Paso, Texas. (Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP)

Kitchener Top Stories