'It just feels fantastic': Ribfest and Craft Beer Show excited to be back in Kitchener
The Downtown Kitchener Ribfest and Craft Beer Show is welcoming guests at Victoria Park from Friday to Sunday after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
This year marks the 18th anniversary of the event that prides itself on good food and music.
“It’s been a long year and a half. Two years since we’ve done anything and just the energy, you can feel the excitement. People smiling as they come in. The weather’s cooperating. It just feels fantastic to bring that back to the community,” said Guy Exley, Event Manager for Kitchener Ribfest and Craft Beer Show.
The event is back in person, but with a 60 per cent capacity limit. People are also asked to wear a mask at all times, unless they are eating, drinking or sitting in a spacious area. Those attending shared mixed feelings.
“This is something that we love about our neighbourhood but, just that COVID, I’m still a little bit apprehensive seeing so many people maybe gathering together,” said Victoria Malecki, a patron at the event.
“To be honest for so long I missed Ribfest. It’s like one of the things I’ve missed the most for a long time and I’m super excited to be back here.” said Evan Wright, a patron at the event.
Admission is free, but the event only has a limited number of guaranteed entry tickets for each day.
This years event includes six different rib competitors, as well as several different beer vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
Donations are being accepted for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.
The event runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dining out, salons, gyms and more: COVID-19 restrictions by province and territory
With a fourth wave of the pandemic underway, provinces and territories are responding with a variety of restrictions. CTVNews.ca looks at what is and is not allowed in each jurisdiction.
Health officials report COVID-19-related death of child under 10 in Ontario's Waterloo Region
A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.
With 3 days left until election, O'Toole fixates on vote-splitters and deflects questions on his fate
With three days left in the 2021 federal election campaign and polling suggesting a Liberal win maybe the most likely outcome, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole was laser-focused on one message Friday: a vote for any party other than his is a vote for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.
BREAKING | Deadliest day since February: B.C. reports 11 deaths related to COVID-19
The B.C. government announced another 11 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, marking the deadliest 24 hours in the province since February.
Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.
L.A. jury convicts real estate heir Robert Durst of murder
A California jury on Friday found multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst guilty of murdering his best friend Susan Berman in 2000, the first homicide conviction for a man suspected of killing three people in three states over the past 39 years.
TRUTH TRACKER | Do endorsements from Obama, Clinton constitute election interference?
Endorsements for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau from former U.S. president Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have raised questions about election interference. But according to the Canada Elections Act, a foreign citizen speaking about the Canadian election does not by itself constitute an instance of undue foreign influence.
Assuming current scenario holds, 'we're looking at a Liberal win,' Nanos says
The Liberals are in winning territory with votes coming from mail-in ballots heavily in their favour, according to projections from Nanos Research.
U.S. FDA advisory panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for seniors, high-risk
Dealing the White House a stinging setback, a government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board, and instead endorsed the extra vaccine dose only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.
London
-
Car allegedly involved in north London homicide found
London police are asking the public for information after locating a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting death of Lynda Cruz Marques a week ago.
-
97 per cent of TVDSB staff provide vaccine attestations
The Thames Valley District School Board is reporting 92 per cent of educators and support staff who filled out attestations, are fully or partially vaccinated.
-
Second suspect wanted in death of Western University student from Barrie, Ont.
Police in London, Ont. are expected to lay an additional charge in relation to the death of Gabriel Neil, but are still looking for the suspect.
Windsor
-
Enhanced sexual assault policy already in the works at U Windsor
An enhanced sexual assault policy at all post-secondary schools in Ontario is already in the works at the University of Windsor.
-
'Paramedics are tired:' EMS workers say they're burnt out
The day-to-day grind for EMS workers isn't getting any easier.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 4 Windsor-Essex schools
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared COVID-19 outbreaks in four additional schools in the region.
Barrie
-
'We're bartenders and servers,' Business owners worry about burden of vaccine certificates
Local business owners feel the responsibility of checking vaccination statuses is misplaced.
-
Bradford resident arrives home to find suspects leaving after break-in
Police are asking the public for help to identify three men who allegedly broke into a home in Bradford and stole items.
-
Single-vehicle crash in Barrie knocks light standard to ground
Simcoe County paramedics took one person to the hospital after a crash in Barrie's south end on Friday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault hiring more paramedics as calls for service spike
Sault Ste. Marie's social services board has approved a plan to hire 10 new paramedics. The move is in response to a sharp increase in the number of calls to the city's paramedic services in recent months.
-
Police confirm two people died in plane crash near Sundridge, Ont.
Two people were killed in a plane crash Thursday near Sundridge, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
-
Saturday event in Spanish, Ont., to honour residential school victims
Three First Nations in northern Ontario are taking part in a daylong event Saturday to honour victims of residential schools.
Ottawa
-
Kanata councillor wants answers on school bus cancellations
An Ottawa councillor is demanding to know why so many school bus routes have been cancelled in the Kanata and Stittsville area this month, as school bus operators deal with a driver shortage.
-
SIU concludes Ottawa police officers won't face charges after police pursuit ends before east end crash
The Special Investigations Unit concluded the police pursuit was called off "well before" the suspect driver ran a red light and collided with the woman's vehicle.
-
Temporary COVID-19 testing clinic opening at McNabb Arena this weekend as testing demand increases
As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, the earliest appointment available at the CHEO Community Assessment Clinic at Brewer Arena was Sunday morning.
Toronto
-
Ontario health minister says premier has 'been around' after last public appearance three weeks ago
In the three weeks since Ontario unveiled its vaccine certificate program, Premier Doug Ford has been notably absent from the public eye, with the exception of videos posted to social media and a virtual address last week in Toronto.
-
Two people seriously injured in shooting in Mississauga
Two people were injured in a shooting in Mississauga Friday evening.
-
Winning over workers: How the federal parties plan to create jobs as lockdowns lift
This is what each federal party is promising on job creation in Canada.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area man who died of COVID-19 at 39 was unvaccinated, but had just booked his first dose
A spokesperson for the hospital where he died said the man's condition 'deteriorated rapidly.' Friends identified him as Stefanos Govas, a 39-year-old athlete.
-
McGill University to require vaccine passport for libraries, but many still want it to be mandatory for classes
“The logic of it makes no sense. If you're going to do it in a library, why are you not doing it in a classroom?” said Richard Gold, a McGill University law professor.
-
Montreal hospital shuts down two operating rooms due to spike in ICU patients with COVID-19
In a statement to CTV News, the Lakeshore Hospital confirmed that two its operating rooms have had to shut down “in order to address the increase in COVID-19 cases in the ICU.”
Atlantic
-
N.S. fire marshal says camper fire that killed Amherst family was accidental
The cause of the tragic trailer fire in Millvale, N.S., that killed a family of six has been ruled accidental.
-
Nova Scotia reports 18 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, active cases drop to 162
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 29 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 162.
-
N.B. reports 57 cases of COVID-19; requires students be vaccinated for intramurals, extracurriculars
New Brunswick Public Health is reporting 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday while also announcing new measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in schools, including requiring all eligible students to get vaccinated if they wanted to participate in indoor or outdoor intramurals or extracurricular activities.
Winnipeg
-
Original Pancake House on Pembina closes after 63 years
A restaurant that has been in operation in Winnipeg for 63 years is no more.
-
88 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Friday; more than half not vaccinated
Manitoba has recorded 88 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, along with one more death added to the total.
-
Why Winnipeggers are noticing more fruit flies right now
If you are seeing a few more pesky fruit flies hanging around your home, you're not alone.
Calgary
-
Calgary board angry with UCP government over COVID-19 in schools
In a letter written to Alberta's education and health ministers, one Calgary school board says it is 'frustrated' by the lack of direction being given to them amid the rising cases of COVID-19's fourth wave.
-
Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.
-
Alberta Children’s Hospital to shut down 75 per cent of operating rooms
Southern Alberta families with sick children worry they may not be able to get the help they need as the Alberta Children’s Hospital plans to close down 75 per cent of its operating rooms.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.
-
Triage protocols made public by Alberta Health Services
The term "triage" may be a scary one to hear, but Alberta's health authorities are preparing its staff and the public for the possibility of that extreme measure.
-
Mother and toddler killed west of Edmonton, man arrested
A 24-year-old mother and her 16-month-old were found dead in Hinton, Alta., RCMP said.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Deadliest day since February: B.C. reports 11 deaths related to COVID-19
The B.C. government announced another 11 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, marking the deadliest 24 hours in the province since February.
-
B.C.'s second most-populous health authority has the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in latest update
One of the most populated health authorities in British Columbia also had the fewest new cases of COVID-19 in the latest update from the health ministry.
-
Stretch of Hwy. 1 closed due to landslide risk as heavy rain falls on wildfire-scorched areas
Heavy rainfall that has increased the risk of landslides caused the B.C. government to announced the closure of a section of the Trans-Canada Highway on Friday.