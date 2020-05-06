GUELPH -- The federal financial subsidy for the agri-food sector might not be enough, according to some farmers.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government is providing $252 million for Canadian farmers and others in the agri-food sector whose livelihoods have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario Pork Producers chair Eric Schwindt says he’s been taking calls in Guelph from farmers concerned about the feed bills, vet bills, and other payments needed.

Restaurant closures and plant shutdowns due to the pandemic have caused major supply chain issues and slimmed market prices.

“We went from about $200 - $210 a hog in March to under $150 a hog the last couple of weeks,” said Schwindt.

He adds that what’s being offered in federal funding won’t be enough.

“It’s a drop in the bucket,” said Schwindt. “It just doesn’t meet the needs of the family farm.”

Grain Farmers of Ontario says they are also not pleased with the funding announcement from the Canadian government.

“It was clear that there was no consideration given to grain farmers despite the fact that grain farmers are the foundation of the domestic food supply system in Canada,” the group said in a statement. “Grain farmers need to deliver every day to provide food for animals and to get flour on the grocery store shelves – and we are seeing how difficult that is becoming.”

Beef Farmers of Ontario says that most of their members are ineligible for wage subsidies and support programs other industries are relying on.

“We’re cautious about how enthusiastic we are about the announcement given the lack of details that were announced,” said Richard Horne, Executive Director of Beef Farmers of Ontario. “The devil is always in the details so we look forward to that.”

Negotiations between different agricultural associations and different levels of government are ongoing.

Trudeau added in his Tuesday press conference that the $252 million is an initial agricultural investment and they’ll add more money if needed.

Grain Farmers of Ontario says they appreciate this is a first step, but that it is woefully inadequate and the next step needs to come swiftly and meaningfully.